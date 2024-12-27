Gas closure claims belied: RLNG import priority needs explanation: SNGPL

ISLAMABAD: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) states that the gas was closed in some part of December when power was not off taking RLNG per its demand; however, all the gas producing fields are open and producing gas per optimum production.

Now power has started picking up RLNG per demand since last 4-5 days.

Therefore, the recent claims regarding the closure of indigenous gas fields in favour of imported RLNG require clarification. It is highlighted that the SNGPL system can store up to a maximum of two days of unutilised RLNG supplies in the pipelines as there is no separate gas storage facility available in the country.

The curtailment is only undertaken in the low demand/lean months of the years when the power sector fails to pick up in accordance with firm demand given by it.

The gas fields operate optimally during the most parts of the year while the circular debt has also been addressed thru adjustment in gas prices.

