AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 213.91 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (1.68%)
BOP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.93%)
DCL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.12%)
DFML 42.21 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (10.01%)
DGKC 94.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.89%)
FCCL 35.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.32%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (9.63%)
HUBC 126.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-2.9%)
HUMNL 13.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.45%)
KOSM 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
MLCF 42.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.02%)
NBP 58.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.37%)
OGDC 219.42 Decreased By ▼ -10.71 (-4.65%)
PAEL 39.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
PPL 191.66 Decreased By ▼ -8.69 (-4.34%)
PRL 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.47%)
PTC 26.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.01%)
SEARL 104.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.36%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TOMCL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
TPLP 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.73%)
TREET 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.32%)
TRG 70.45 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (9.87%)
UNITY 33.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-3.27%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.37%)
BR100 11,881 Decreased By -216 (-1.79%)
BR30 36,807 Decreased By -908.3 (-2.41%)
KSE100 110,423 Decreased By -1991.5 (-1.77%)
KSE30 34,778 Decreased By -730.1 (-2.06%)
Dec 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-27

China stocks close up in thin trade

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2024 06:27am

SHANGHAI: China stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday after swinging between modest gains and losses in thin trading volumes towards the end of the year, while the Hong Kong market was closed for a local holiday.

Trading volumes have declined since October, following a surge in market sentiment due to a slew of stimulus measures.

Investors are cautiously awaiting more concrete policy support, expected by most to arrive in March next year.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index closed up 0.05%, while the Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.14%. The Hong Kong market will resume trading on Friday.

The CSI 2000 index, which tracks small-cap stocks, led gains, with AI-related themes surging 3.1%.

The market will lack direction between the year-end and next March due to a period of policy vacuum, said analysts and traders.

During this period, Chinese retail investors frequently engage in speculative trading of small concept stocks, drawn by the potential for quick gains despite the associated risks.

China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC), will kick off its annual session in the first week of March, which will give investors insight into the country’s growth target and measures to stimulate the sluggish economy.

China’s box office revenues for Christmas Eve plummeted to the lowest in at least 13 years, data from ticket booking platform Maoyan showed on Wednesday.

Consumer discretionary shares were up 0.9%, while real estate stocks were down 0.8%.

China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks close up in thin trade

Investments in real estate: Overseas Pakistanis now eligible for exemption from higher tax rates

Tax laws bill gets Senate panel’s nod

60 civilians sentenced by military court

Convictions to be challenged by PTI

Aleema says: ‘IK denies coming out of jail to go on house arrest’

Payables by power cos to gas utilities: LPS on GDS hits alarming mark

Allocation deficit hits rupee cover: World Bank asks govt to enhance ‘T5HP’ budget

HNWIs to be taxed: Aurangzeb unveils FBR digitisation strategy

Monetary policy lending operations: SBP unveils collateral, counterparty eligibility framework

PM highlights significance of Sino-Pak partnership

Read more stories