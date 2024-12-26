AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
AIRLINK 210.38 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-2.39%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.27%)
CNERGY 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.57%)
DCL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.29%)
DFML 38.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.51%)
DGKC 96.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-3.32%)
FCCL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.82%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.17%)
HUBC 130.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.44 (-2.56%)
HUMNL 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.49%)
KEL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.34%)
KOSM 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.33%)
MLCF 44.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.38%)
NBP 59.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-3.61%)
OGDC 230.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.15%)
PPL 200.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-1.47%)
PRL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.73%)
PTC 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.05%)
SEARL 103.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.88 (-4.5%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.32%)
TOMCL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.62%)
TPLP 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.31%)
TREET 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.58%)
TRG 64.12 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (4.86%)
UNITY 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.49%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -150 (-1.22%)
BR30 37,715 Decreased By -670.4 (-1.75%)
KSE100 112,415 Decreased By -1509.6 (-1.33%)
KSE30 35,508 Decreased By -535.7 (-1.49%)
Dec 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-26

Forces kill 13 terrorists in South Waziristan IBO

NNI Published 26 Dec, 2024 06:11am

RAWALPINDI: The security forces killed 13 terrorists during an Intelligence-Based Opera-tion (IBO) in South Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said that the operation was launched in district’s Sararogha area of South Waziristan the night between Dec 24 and 25, killing 13 terrorists.

The slain terrorists were actively involved in several attacks targeting security forces and civilians. “The operation reflects the security forces’ unwavering resolve to rid Pakistan of the menace of terrorism,” the ISPR statement read. It added that during the conduct of operation, the security forces effectively engaged khwarij location, as a result of which, 13 khwarij were killed.

According to the ISPR, the killed khwarij remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.

Following the engagement, a sanitization operation was initiated to ensure no remaining militants are hiding in the vicinity. The ISPR reiterated the commitment of Pakistan’s armed forces to eliminate terrorism and restore peace across the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauded the bravery and resolve of Pakistan’s security forces following the successful operation in South Waziristan.

In a statement on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the fearless soldiers of the security forces for their dedication to protecting the nation.

“The war against terrorists will continue until the end of terrorism and terrorists in the country,” he asserted. The premier emphasized that the government remains steadfast in destroying the evil intentions of enemies of humanity, praising the unwavering commitment of the forces in safeguarding the country.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also commended the security forces for carrying out a timely and precise operation in Sararogha, South Waziristan. He expressed pride in the achievements of the armed forces, highlighting their courage and determination in combating terrorism.

“The people of Pakistan stand with the security forces, and together, we will completely eliminate the terrorists,” Naqvi said, adding that the nation deeply values the sacrifices and efforts of the forces.

Pakistan ISPR South Waziristan security forces terrorists killed IBO combating terrorism

Comments

200 characters

Forces kill 13 terrorists in South Waziristan IBO

SOEs’ boards: Clearance by ISI, IB mandatory for nominees

Purchase of property thru non-banking transactions: Buyers and sellers will face penalty

Trump’s incoming envoy calls for IK’s release

Estate of Muslim relative: LHC says non-Muslim not entitled to inherit any share

Auction for 5G: Consultancy firm NERA backs telecom operators’ demands

Gas pipeline blown up: Supplies to upper Balochistan, Quetta suspended

COAS highlights Christians’ contributions to national development

Maryam vows to establish peaceful, prosperous Punjab

Call to renew focus on Quaid’s vision for economic future

Economic stability: governor praises army chief’s efforts

Read more stories