Forces kill 13 terrorists in South Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI: The security forces killed 13 terrorists during an Intelligence-Based Opera-tion (IBO) in South Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said that the operation was launched in district’s Sararogha area of South Waziristan the night between Dec 24 and 25, killing 13 terrorists.

The slain terrorists were actively involved in several attacks targeting security forces and civilians. “The operation reflects the security forces’ unwavering resolve to rid Pakistan of the menace of terrorism,” the ISPR statement read. It added that during the conduct of operation, the security forces effectively engaged khwarij location, as a result of which, 13 khwarij were killed.

According to the ISPR, the killed khwarij remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.

Following the engagement, a sanitization operation was initiated to ensure no remaining militants are hiding in the vicinity. The ISPR reiterated the commitment of Pakistan’s armed forces to eliminate terrorism and restore peace across the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauded the bravery and resolve of Pakistan’s security forces following the successful operation in South Waziristan.

In a statement on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the fearless soldiers of the security forces for their dedication to protecting the nation.

“The war against terrorists will continue until the end of terrorism and terrorists in the country,” he asserted. The premier emphasized that the government remains steadfast in destroying the evil intentions of enemies of humanity, praising the unwavering commitment of the forces in safeguarding the country.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also commended the security forces for carrying out a timely and precise operation in Sararogha, South Waziristan. He expressed pride in the achievements of the armed forces, highlighting their courage and determination in combating terrorism.

“The people of Pakistan stand with the security forces, and together, we will completely eliminate the terrorists,” Naqvi said, adding that the nation deeply values the sacrifices and efforts of the forces.