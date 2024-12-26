AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
2024-12-26

COAS highlights Christians’ contributions to national development

Press Release Published 26 Dec, 2024 06:11am

RAWALPINDI: General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), joined the Christian community in celebrating Christmas at St Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral Church, Rawalpindi, underscoring the spirit of inclusivity and harmony.

The congregation extended a warm welcome to the COAS, expressing gratitude for his presence and solidarity during this cherished occasion.

On this festive day, the COAS conveyed his heartfelt Christmas greetings to the Christian community across the nation.

Pakistan’s enemies are hell-bent towards creating fissures using religious, political vulnerabilities: COAS

He emphasised that Christmas serves as a profound reminder of the universal values of compassion, generosity, and goodwill—principles that bind our diverse society together. He further acknowledged the remarkable contributions of minorities and Christian community to Pakistan’s cultural, social, economic and national progress, which remain a source of pride and strength for the nation.

During the occasion, General Asim Munir also paid a solemn tribute to the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He highlighted that the Quaid’s visionary leadership, unwavering determination, and steadfast adherence to the principles of ‘Faith, Unity and Discipline’ not only paved the way for the creation of Pakistan but also provided a timeless blueprint for nation-building.

The COAS remarked that Quaid-e-Azam’s enduring commitment to the ideals of freedom, equality, and religion tolerance continues to inspire and guide the nation in addressing contemporary challenges, from safeguarding territorial integrity to fostering internal stability.

“As we commemorate this festive season, let us reaffirm our collective resolve to transform Pakistan into the peaceful, prosperous nation envisioned by the Quaid,” the COAS concluded, urging all citizens to work tirelessly toward achieving this shared aspiration.

