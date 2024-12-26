AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Maryam vows to establish peaceful, prosperous Punjab

Recorder Report Published 26 Dec, 2024 06:11am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that they are establishing such a Punjab where no one should face any kind of fear, intimidation or threat.

“I am paying special attention to establishing a safe society for the Christian community. It is a matter of great rejoice that such a Punjab is being established, where we also celebrate Eid, Christmas, Easter, Diwali and all other festivals. Guru Nanak’s Birth Anniversary, Baisakhi and Holi are also celebrated in Punjab,” the CM said, adding: “For the first time in the history of Pakistan, a ‘Minority Card’ is being launched. Through this card, we will provide financial assistance to the needy minority brothers and sisters every three months for living a decent life.

The ‘Minority Card’ will be launched in the beginning of the year 2025.”

CM pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam, felicitates Christians

While speaking as a special guest at the Christmas ceremony at Lahore’s large Church House of Prayer, the CM said, “I extend my greetings to the minority sisters, brothers and elders participating in the Christmas ceremony.

Happy Christmas to all of you. I thank the Christian community for including me in their festivities. I avoid visiting at night, but I have come specially to participate in the celebrations of the Christian community. I felt overjoyed to participate in the colourful Christmas ceremony. I felt pleased to see the attentiveness with which the Christian community was praying, May Allah Almighty hear all your prayers definitely.”

Maryam added, “I studied for 11 years in the Convent of Jesus and Mary, I received education among nuns, sisters and fathers.

At the Christmas ceremony, I remembered my student days spent at the Convent of Jesus and Mary. Every year, when there was a Christmas ceremony at the Convent of Jesus and Mary, the Christmas choir used to stand in the front line for presentation.

The girls and children present at the Christmas ceremony all look beautiful. While coming from home, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif sent a message to wish the Christian community a happy Christmas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

