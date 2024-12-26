AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-26

US no longer values Pakistan due to Afghanistan: Maleeha

NNI Published 26 Dec, 2024 07:44am

ISLAMABAD: Dr Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan’s former Ambassador to the United States, stated that Pakistan’s significance to the US, once driven by its role in Afghanistan, has diminished.

In an interview with a private television channel Wednesday, Dr Lodhi expressed that Pakistan is no longer a priority for the United States, as the geopolitical landscape has shifted.

She explained that Pakistan’s importance to the US was closely linked to Afghanistan, but now, with that issue no longer central, Pakistan is not a priority in US foreign policy. Dr. Lodhi emphasised that US policy is now driven by its own interests.

Reflecting on the political situation, she noted that there are differing opinions within Pakistan regarding the timing of resolving PTI’s issues. Some believe the PTI’s concerns should be resolved before Donald Trump assumes the presidency, while others believe that both the PTI and the government have nothing to gain from continuing the standoff, hence the recent progress.

Dr Lodhi further discussed the significance of Donald Trump’s upcoming presidency, stating that until Trump formally takes office, his comments and tweets carry no official weight. She clarified that any remarks from Trump’s associates are personal opinions, not official statements.

On the issue of military courts, Dr. Lodhi acknowledged the clear stance of Western nations, particularly the European Union, which has warned that Pakistan’s GSP Plus status could be at risk due to the ongoing use of military courts.

She stated that Pakistan should be cautious about external pressures and emphasised the importance of addressing issues internally, rather than relying on foreign influence.

Dr Lodhi concluded by expressing concern that such statements and international pressures negatively affect Pakistan’s image, adding that the country must resolve its own issues without relying on external forces.

On December 24, US expressed its concerns over the convictions of civilians in Pakistani military courts, calling for fair trials and respect for human rights.

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller in his post on X (formerly Twitter) said, “The United States is concerned by the sentencing of Pakistani civilians in a military tribunal and calls upon Pakistani authorities to respect the right to a fair trial and due process.”

