AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
AIRLINK 210.38 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-2.39%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.27%)
CNERGY 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.57%)
DCL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.29%)
DFML 38.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.51%)
DGKC 96.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-3.32%)
FCCL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.82%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.17%)
HUBC 130.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.44 (-2.56%)
HUMNL 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.49%)
KEL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.34%)
KOSM 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.33%)
MLCF 44.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.38%)
NBP 59.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-3.61%)
OGDC 230.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.15%)
PPL 200.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-1.47%)
PRL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.73%)
PTC 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.05%)
SEARL 103.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.88 (-4.5%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.32%)
TOMCL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.62%)
TPLP 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.31%)
TREET 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.58%)
TRG 64.12 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (4.86%)
UNITY 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.49%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -150 (-1.22%)
BR30 37,715 Decreased By -670.4 (-1.75%)
KSE100 112,415 Decreased By -1509.6 (-1.33%)
KSE30 35,508 Decreased By -535.7 (-1.49%)
Dec 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-26

Administrative judge: senior puisne judge recuses himself?

NNI Published 26 Dec, 2024 07:45am

ISLAMABAD: Senior puisne judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah on Wednesday recused himself from continuing to perform his duties as an administrative judge.

According to sources, then Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faiz Esa had appointed Shah to the position of administrative judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Furthermore, the senior puisne judge also refused to sign the files sent to him, saying he had not been working as an administrative judge anymore.

Earlier, Justice Shah had written a nine-page letter to the Judicial Commission secretary demanding mechanism and criteria for the nomination and determination of the number of judges for the constitutional benches of the Supreme Court and the high courts.

“The commission has already nominated and determined a number of judges of the Supreme Court and the Sind High Court for Constitutional Benches in the absence of any mechanism or criteria in place.

“Therefore, there has been no logic or reason backing the nomination and determination of the number of judges for the Constitutional Benches of the Supreme Court and Sind High Court,” said the letter.

“The extension of the existing Constitutional Benches of the Supreme Court of Pakistan is coming up tomorrow [today]. Hence it is imperative and obligatory on the Commission to formulate a mechanism and criteria for the nomination and determination of the judges for the Constitutional Benches in the general interest of the public,” said the letter of Justice Shah.

In October, Justice Shah refused join a special bench formed under the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure Act), 2023. He expressed his concern in a letter to former chief justice Qazi Faez Isa about the new law and its implications for how the court operates.

Before that, he raised objections in a letter on September 23, criticising the way judges are assigned to committees. The new ordinance allows the chief justice to select judges for a committee that forms the benches. The committee includes the chief justice, the most senior judge after him, and another judge chosen by Justice Isa.

Justice Shah specifically objected to the removal of Justice Munib Akhtar from the committee.

Supreme Court SC Justice Mansoor Ali Shah senior puisne judge Administrative judge

Comments

200 characters

Administrative judge: senior puisne judge recuses himself?

SOEs’ boards: Clearance by ISI, IB mandatory for nominees

Purchase of property thru non-banking transactions: Buyers and sellers will face penalty

Trump’s incoming envoy calls for IK’s release

Estate of Muslim relative: LHC says non-Muslim not entitled to inherit any share

Auction for 5G: Consultancy firm NERA backs telecom operators’ demands

Gas pipeline blown up: Supplies to upper Balochistan, Quetta suspended

COAS highlights Christians’ contributions to national development

Maryam vows to establish peaceful, prosperous Punjab

Call to renew focus on Quaid’s vision for economic future

Economic stability: governor praises army chief’s efforts

Read more stories