National prosperity: PM commends Christian community’s role

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday acknowledged the contributions made by Christian community for the betterment of the country, particularly in the fields of education, defense and protection of the country in different wars.

Speaking at a function in connection with Christmas celebrations, he said that the fundamental agenda of development and prosperity of the country depends upon ensuring the rights of Christian community and other minorities.

Sharif said that the Christian community has contributed significantly to the advancement of the nation, a fact that requires no further explanation when we recall the contributions of people like Cecil Chaudhry and Justice Cornelius.

He felicitated the Christian community in the country and the world and underscored that the day demanded the nation to join its forces for the betterment of mankind.

“The Holy Quran has a revered mention of Prophet Jesus Christ (PBUH) and Hazrat Maryam (PBUH). Today, the birthplace of Prophet Jesus Christ is tainted in bloodbath and thousands of Palestinians including children, youth, elderly and women have been killed,” he added.

“All Christians and Muslims should unite and join forces to stop this bloodshed and uphold the mission of peace of Jesus Christ in Palestine’s holy land.”

He remarked that both he and his elder brother Nawaz Sharif, a three-time prime minister, had graduated from missionary schools, where the teachers critical roles in grooming their personalities.

“We should promote unity, interfaith harmony and tolerance in the society to ensure protection of the rights of the minorities and ensure that they consider themselves as a respected member of the society,” he maintained.

“Pakistan belongs to all and we should celebrate this day as a more revered occasion as it is the birthday of Jesus Christ, and Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as well,” he said.

Sharif referred to a statement by Quaid-e-Azam, emphasizing that “Protection and promotion of minorities’ rights has been our top priority. You all are the proud citizens of Pakistan. Your equal development and progress is the basic point of our fundamental agenda. I extend you the felicitations of Christmas and ensure that your protection, security and prosperity is not only dear to us but our responsibility.”

He reiterated that in his capacity as prime minister, he ensured the Christian community to uphold that right with greater responsibility.

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ataullah Tarar said he was representing 70,000 Christian constituents who supported him with great love and respect in his electoral effort including bishops of various churches.

The Christian community leaders along with federal ministers and members of National Assembly joined the prime minister to cut Christmas cake to commence the celebrations which was followed by a group photo with chorus singers who rendered a colorful performance at the start of the event.

