AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
AIRLINK 210.38 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-2.39%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.27%)
CNERGY 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.57%)
DCL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.29%)
DFML 38.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.51%)
DGKC 96.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-3.32%)
FCCL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.82%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.17%)
HUBC 130.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.44 (-2.56%)
HUMNL 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.49%)
KEL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.34%)
KOSM 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.33%)
MLCF 44.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.38%)
NBP 59.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-3.61%)
OGDC 230.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.15%)
PPL 200.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-1.47%)
PRL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.73%)
PTC 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.05%)
SEARL 103.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.88 (-4.5%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.32%)
TOMCL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.62%)
TPLP 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.31%)
TREET 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.58%)
TRG 64.12 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (4.86%)
UNITY 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.49%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -150 (-1.22%)
BR30 37,715 Decreased By -670.4 (-1.75%)
KSE100 112,415 Decreased By -1509.6 (-1.33%)
KSE30 35,508 Decreased By -535.7 (-1.49%)
Dec 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-12-26

China and Pakistan: A common journey of building up climate resilience and justice

Zhao Shiren Published 26 Dec, 2024 07:01am

In recent years, the impact of climate change and environmental issues on Pakistan have been increasingly challenging. Pakistan has witnessed extreme temperatures and excessive rainfall on multiple occasions. In 2022, Pakistan suffered a once-in-a-century flood, which caused huge casualties and property losses.

In 2023, Pakistan was listed as one of the four countries with the worst air quality in the world. In 2024, Lahore was rated as the most polluted city in the world for winter season.

According to the UN report, despite contributing less than one percent of global emissions, the Pakistanis face a staggering risk of climate-related mortality 15 times higher than the world average. Frequent extreme weather, high temperatures and droughts, water shortages, air pollution and other issues have posed serious threats to Pakistan’s agriculture, food security, productivity, and people’s livelihood.

The Pakistani government has been actively taking measures to address these challenges. For example, the Punjab government has vigorously formulated policies, action plans and introduced new technologies, calling for cross-border cooperation to tackle smog in Lahore.

During this process, China has provided all possible support to Punjab, such as dispatching an environmental experts’ team to Lahore to conduct on-site research and submitted policy recommendations. Chinese companies are brought in to build air quality monitoring stations in the province.

During the maiden official visit of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz of the Punjab Province to China, a special meeting was arranged between Minister Huang Runqiu of Ecology and Environment of China and the Chief Minister, and both sides reached consensus on air pollution prevention and control, new energy industries and green low-carbon development.

As one of the first contracting parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and one of the pioneering countries to sign the Paris Agreement, China always adheres to true multilateralism, and the principle of “common but differentiated responsibilities”.

During COP29, China released Action Plan on Early Warning for Climate Change Adaptation (2025-2027), pledging to share technologies with developing countries and jointly build a climate risk monitoring and warning platform.

As part of this action plan, a customized cloud-based early warning system in Pakistan will soon be launched and will effectively enhance its capabilities in disaster prevention, reduction and climate change response.

As Pakistan’s good neighbour, close friend, iron brother and trusted partner, China is of the view that cooperation on climate change and environmental challenges is imperative to both countries.

This cooperation will help promote socioeconomic and ecological sustainable development, drive green transformation of industries, improve people’s livelihood, and mitigate natural disasters. This cooperation is also conducive to the high quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, enhancing connectivity, strengthening climate resilience, and maintaining regional peace and stability.

China-Pakistan cooperation can contribute to enhance global climate governance, and facilitate the achievement of the sustainable development goals for the global community and the developing countries in particular.

The cooperation between China and Pakistan in addressing climate change and environmental issues has a solid foundation and broad prospects.

China has established a sound “1+N” dual-carbon policy system, optimized the energy structure and contributed nearly a quarter of the global greening area over the past 20 years, with the forest stock reaching 19.493 billion cubic meters.

China’s expertise, technology and commitment to address climate change and environmental hazards have been widely recognized by the international community. I believe that these experiences will provide beneficial references for Pakistan in its policy formulation, industrial structure adjustment, energy transformation, ecological and environmental education.

I believe that China-Pakistan cooperation on climate change and environment can set an example for other developing countries to follow by making more concerted efforts to tackle the global challenges, and create a better future for our posterity.

I believe that this cooperation can also serve as a lesson and a reminder to the developed countries for taking stock of their emission history, shouldering more responsibilities and fulfilling the climate financing promises made to the developing countries, breaking down the green-tech barriers and providing technical support and capacity-building empowerment to the developing countries in fighting this existential threat faced by the humanity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Zhao Shiren

The writer is Consul General of the P.R. China in Lahore

China UN climate change flood China and Pakistan floods 2022 in pakistan Chinese Consul General in Lahore

Comments

200 characters

China and Pakistan: A common journey of building up climate resilience and justice

SOEs’ boards: Clearance by ISI, IB mandatory for nominees

Purchase of property thru non-banking transactions: Buyers and sellers will face penalty

Trump’s incoming envoy calls for IK’s release

Estate of Muslim relative: LHC says non-Muslim not entitled to inherit any share

Auction for 5G: Consultancy firm NERA backs telecom operators’ demands

Gas pipeline blown up: Supplies to upper Balochistan, Quetta suspended

COAS highlights Christians’ contributions to national development

Maryam vows to establish peaceful, prosperous Punjab

Call to renew focus on Quaid’s vision for economic future

Economic stability: governor praises army chief’s efforts

Read more stories