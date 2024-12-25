AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Right-sizing body presents suggestions

Recorder Report Published December 25, 2024

ISLAMABAD: A committee formed to oversee government’s right-sizing on Tuesday presented its recommendations to federal cabinet regarding the ministries of science and technology, commerce, housing and works, national food security and research and related departments.

During the meeting of the federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the rightsizing committee proposed complete closure of some departments and the merger of others.

It was also recommended to reduce staff posts in the secretariats of these ministries by 30 per cent. The implementation of these recommendations is expected to save the national exchequer approximately Rs42.1 billion, it was added.

Govt rightsizing: 33 SOEs to be closed in first phase

Some of the key cabinet ministers also gave their recommendation, after which, the prime minister directed that a review of the right-sizing recommendations and their implementation be done again and a report in this regard be presented at the next cabinet meeting.

At the onset of the meeting, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi briefed the cabinet on the situation in Parachinar, stating that the federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments were working together on relief efforts there.

He said that the prime minister’s helicopter has also been allocated for transporting patients from Parachinar to various cities. Besides, it has been confirmed that all necessary medications are available at every hospital in Parachinar.

