Joshua bout only fight left for beaten Fury says promoter Hearn

LONDON: Tyson Fury has been told the “only fight” left for him after his unanimous points decision defeat in a world heavyweight boxing title bout with champion Oleksandr Usyk is an all-British clash against Anthony Joshua.

Fury, like Joshua a former world heavyweight champion, was beaten on all three judges’ scorecards by 116-112 at the end of his second consecutive defeat by Usyk, the WBA, WBC and WBO title-holder.

The 36-year-old Fury refused to say if he would fight on following Saturday’s loss in Riyadh, saying “who knows?” when asked if he would extend his career.

But Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, believes a ‘Battle of Britain’ clash at Wembley could still be a sell-out fight even though his fighter is also coming off a loss – Joshua was knocked out by IBF champion Daniel Dubois in October.

“The reality is there’s only one fight for Tyson Fury and that’s Anthony Joshua. It’s the biggest fight in the history of British boxing and everyone will want to see it,” Hearn told DAZN.

“That wasn’t a Tyson Fury who looked finished. It wasn’t a flat performances. It wasn’t a poor performance. He didn’t look gun shy or like his punch resistance was in question.”

Hearn added: “Tyson Fury is still potentially at the peak of his powers, just not good enough to beat Oleksandr Usyk.

“For me AJ against Fury is the one. One at Wembley and then back out here for Riyadh season. I will be pushing his excellency (Saudi Arabia’s boxing powerbroker Turki Alalshikh) to make the fight.”

Fury was convinced he had won, while his promoter, Frank Warren, said he was “dumbfounded” by the scoring on Saturday.

Despite conceding four stone (25kg) in weight and six inches (15cm) in height, the impressive Usyk landed more and better punches with greater accuracy than Fury.

“Thanks to everyone who came and supported me,” said Fury.

“We move on. We go now into a new year and whatever that brings, we’ll see.

“The fight’s done now, it’s in the past. I’ve not got a decision. It is what it is and we move on. I’ll go home to my family. I’ve not seen my kids for 12 weeks.

“You can’t change decisions, I’ve done the best could. If I could have done any more then I would have done. And that’s it.”