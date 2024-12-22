AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
AIRLINK 197.36 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.78%)
BOP 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.36%)
CNERGY 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
DFML 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.97%)
DGKC 96.86 Increased By ▲ 4.32 (4.67%)
FCCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.77%)
FFBL 88.94 Increased By ▲ 6.64 (8.07%)
FFL 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.29%)
HUBC 127.55 Increased By ▲ 6.94 (5.75%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.92%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 44.70 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (6.15%)
NBP 61.42 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.69%)
OGDC 214.67 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (1.66%)
PAEL 38.79 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
PPL 193.08 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (1.45%)
PRL 38.66 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.28%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 103.60 Increased By ▲ 5.66 (5.78%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.85%)
TREET 22.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
TRG 55.59 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (5.14%)
UNITY 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.26%)
BR100 11,727 Increased By 342.7 (3.01%)
BR30 36,377 Increased By 1165.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 109,513 Increased By 3238.2 (3.05%)
KSE30 34,513 Increased By 1160.1 (3.48%)
Dec 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Joshua bout only fight left for beaten Fury says promoter Hearn

AFP Published 22 Dec, 2024 08:29pm
Britain’s Tyson Fury (red) and Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk (blue) compete during their heavyweight world championship rematch at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on December 22, 2024. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Tyson Fury (red) and Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk (blue) compete during their heavyweight world championship rematch at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on December 22, 2024. Photo: AFP

LONDON: Tyson Fury has been told the “only fight” left for him after his unanimous points decision defeat in a world heavyweight boxing title bout with champion Oleksandr Usyk is an all-British clash against Anthony Joshua.

Fury, like Joshua a former world heavyweight champion, was beaten on all three judges’ scorecards by 116-112 at the end of his second consecutive defeat by Usyk, the WBA, WBC and WBO title-holder.

The 36-year-old Fury refused to say if he would fight on following Saturday’s loss in Riyadh, saying “who knows?” when asked if he would extend his career.

But Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, believes a ‘Battle of Britain’ clash at Wembley could still be a sell-out fight even though his fighter is also coming off a loss – Joshua was knocked out by IBF champion Daniel Dubois in October.

“The reality is there’s only one fight for Tyson Fury and that’s Anthony Joshua. It’s the biggest fight in the history of British boxing and everyone will want to see it,” Hearn told DAZN.

Heavyweight foes Usyk, Fury set for titanic rematch

“That wasn’t a Tyson Fury who looked finished. It wasn’t a flat performances. It wasn’t a poor performance. He didn’t look gun shy or like his punch resistance was in question.”

Hearn added: “Tyson Fury is still potentially at the peak of his powers, just not good enough to beat Oleksandr Usyk.

“For me AJ against Fury is the one. One at Wembley and then back out here for Riyadh season. I will be pushing his excellency (Saudi Arabia’s boxing powerbroker Turki Alalshikh) to make the fight.”

Fury was convinced he had won, while his promoter, Frank Warren, said he was “dumbfounded” by the scoring on Saturday.

Despite conceding four stone (25kg) in weight and six inches (15cm) in height, the impressive Usyk landed more and better punches with greater accuracy than Fury.

“Thanks to everyone who came and supported me,” said Fury.

“We move on. We go now into a new year and whatever that brings, we’ll see.

“The fight’s done now, it’s in the past. I’ve not got a decision. It is what it is and we move on. I’ll go home to my family. I’ve not seen my kids for 12 weeks.

“You can’t change decisions, I’ve done the best could. If I could have done any more then I would have done. And that’s it.”

Anthony Joshua Oleksandr Usyk

Comments

200 characters

Joshua bout only fight left for beaten Fury says promoter Hearn

PM Shehbaz forms negotiation committee for talks with PTI

PIA flights’ resumption to Europe will prove to be milestone: Aleem

PIA adds 11th Airbus 320 to operational fleet

Donald Trump says he might demand Panama hand over canal

Gaza medics struggle to rescue patients after Israel orders hospital evacuated

Putin vows ‘destruction’ on Ukraine after Kazan drone attack

Most Gulf markets muted as concern lingers over fewer Fed rate cuts

PCB finalizes UAE as neutral venue for Champions Trophy 2025

US fighter shot down in ‘apparent case of friendly fire’ over Red Sea

Khamenei says Iran does not have or need regional proxy forces

Read more stories