AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
AIRLINK 197.36 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.78%)
BOP 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.36%)
CNERGY 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
DFML 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.97%)
DGKC 96.86 Increased By ▲ 4.32 (4.67%)
FCCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.77%)
FFBL 88.94 Increased By ▲ 6.64 (8.07%)
FFL 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.29%)
HUBC 127.55 Increased By ▲ 6.94 (5.75%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.92%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 44.70 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (6.15%)
NBP 61.42 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.69%)
OGDC 214.67 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (1.66%)
PAEL 38.79 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
PPL 193.08 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (1.45%)
PRL 38.66 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.28%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 103.60 Increased By ▲ 5.66 (5.78%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.85%)
TREET 22.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
TRG 55.59 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (5.14%)
UNITY 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.26%)
BR100 11,727 Increased By 342.7 (3.01%)
BR30 36,377 Increased By 1165.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 109,513 Increased By 3238.2 (3.05%)
KSE30 34,513 Increased By 1160.1 (3.48%)
Dec 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-22

Mobile phones worth $570.167m imported during Jul-Nov FY25

Tahir Amin Published 22 Dec, 2024 02:57am

ISLAMABAD: The country imported mobile phones worth $570.167 million in the first five months (July-November) of the current fiscal year 2024-25, registering a negative growth of 7.52 percent when compared to $616,518 million during the same period of the last fiscal year 2023-24.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.898 billion during the fiscal year 2023-24, compared to $570.071 million during the fiscal year 2022-23.

In rupee terms, the country imported mobile handsets worth Rs158.514 billion during the first five months of the current fiscal year and registered negative growth of 10.60 percent when compared to Rs177.311 billion during the same period of last fiscal year.

Pakistan’s mobile phone imports decreased by 14.32 percent on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis in November 2024 and stood at $149.375 million compared to imports of $74.332 million in October 2024, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, mobile phone imports witnessed growth of 1.93 percent when compared to $146.549 million in November 2023.

The overall telecom imports into the country stood at $794.363 million during July-November 2024 and registered less than one percent negative growth compared to $794.377 million during July-November 2023.

Overall telecom imports decreased by 21.41 percent on a MoM basis in November 2024 and stood at $184.907 million compared to imports of $235.287 million in October 2024. On a YoY basis, overall telecom imports witnessed negative growth of 1.41 percent when compared to $187.544 million in November 2023.

The local manufacturing/assembling plants manufactured/assembled 22.59 million mobile handsets during the first nine months (January-September) of the calendar year 2024 compared to 1.17 million imported commercially.

Official data revealed that the locally manufactured/assembled 2.15 million mobile handsets in September compared to 0.07 million imported commercially.

The locally manufactured/assembled 22.59 million mobile phone handsets included 8.73 million 2G and 13.86 million smartphones.

Besides, as per the PTA’s data, 64 percent of mobile devices are smartphones, and 36 percent are 2G on the Pakistan network.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Mobile phones Mobile phones import

Comments

200 characters

Mobile phones worth $570.167m imported during Jul-Nov FY25

‘Tax laws (amendment) bill likely to be challenged in courts’

Imran sets up team for talks with govt: Omar

PTI rejects award of sentences by military courts

Airport outsourcing: Dar-led panel to approve PAA’s recommendations

Equities outperform major asset classes

‘Judges for CBs, HCs’: Justice Mansoor says ‘rules must provide mechanism, criteria’

JCP gives CB judges six-month extension

Senate panel asks Pesco to resolve issues facing industry

Colluding to influence fresh milk prices: CCP imposes penalties on three dairy associations

Missile capabilities: Pakistan dismisses US concerns

Read more stories