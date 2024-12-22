AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
TDAP holds webinar to unlock Ethiopian market for Pak agro, food products

Press Release Published 22 Dec, 2024 02:57am

KARACHI: The International Markets Development Division (Africa Desk) of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) successfully organized a webinar titled “Explore the Ethiopian Market for Agro and Food Products” in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Investment in Ethiopia on 20th December, 2024. This initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Ethiopia.

The webinar witnessed active participation from over 48 representatives of Pakistan’s agriculture and food sectors, reflecting a strong interest in exploring new trade opportunities in the Ethiopian market.

Distinguished keynote speakers included Basit Saleem Shah, Minister (Trade and Investment) in Ethiopia; Adeela Younus, Trade and Investment Counsellor in Kenya; and Samnoon Basra, Trade and Investment Attaché in Nigeria. Renowned Ethiopian experts Bizuayrhu Gebreyrs from Zeta General Trading, Selome Getachew from Bridge Consultancy, and Helen Asnake, a consultant on bank transactions, also contributed valuable insights.

Addressing the participants, Basit Saleem Shah provided an in-depth analysis of the trade potential between Pakistan and Ethiopia, as well as other accredited East African nations, such as Djibouti. He emphasized the growing demand for Pakistani agro and food products in Ethiopia, offering immense opportunities for exporters.

Adeela Younus highlighted trade dynamics in East Africa, particularly between Pakistan and Kenya, while Samnoon Basra shared key insights into trade relations between Pakistan and Nigeria. Ethiopian experts enriched the session with practical guidance on market dynamics, consultancy services, and banking procedures, crucial for successfully entering the Ethiopian market.

This webinar is part of TDAP’s broader initiative to strengthen Pakistan’s trade ties with African markets and serves as a precursor to the 5th Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference and Single Country Exhibition, scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from May 14–16, 2025. The upcoming event will provide Pakistani exporters with a platform to showcase their products and explore business opportunities in East Africa.

TDAP encourages Pakistani exporters to actively participate in the conference and exhibition to capitalize on the trade potential in the Ethiopian market and the wider African region.

