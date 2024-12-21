AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
Dec 21, 2024
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,227

GAZA STRIP: The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Saturday that at least 45,227 people have been killed...
AFP Published December 21, 2024
GAZA STRIP: The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Saturday that at least 45,227 people have been killed during more than 14 months of war between Israel and Palestinian fighters.

The toll includes 21 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 107,573 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip.

