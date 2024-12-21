May 9 riots: 25 convicted by military courts, says ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday that military courts have sentenced 25 civilians to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years for their involvement in violent attacks on military installations during nationwide riots in May 2023.

In a press release issued today, the military’s media wing described the verdicts as “an important milestone in dispensation of justice”.

“It is also a stark reminder to all those who are exploited by the vested interests and fall prey to their political propaganda and intoxicating lies, to never take law in own hands ever in the future.”

The ISPR said that in the first phase, Field General Court Martial have promulgated the punishments to 25 accused after examining all evidence, affording all legal rights to the accused and completion of due process.

Fourteen of the 25 convicted received 10-year sentences, with the majority linked to the Jinnah House incident.

Other attacks involved GHQ, PAF Base Mianwali, and various military installations across the country.

“These blatant acts of violence not only shocked the nation but also underscored the necessity of checking this unacceptable attempt of political terrorism to impose own perverted will through violence and coercion,” the statement said.

The press release said that promulgation of the sentences of remaining accused is also being done and “will be announced shortly as and when the due process is complete”.

The ISPR said that however, justice would truly be fully served once the mastermind and planners of “9th May tragedy are punished as per the Constitution and laws of the land”.

The ISPR noted that additional suspects are being tried in various Anti-Terrorist Courts.

“State of Pakistan will continue to vigoursly pursue dispensation of justice to ensure establishment of inviolable writ of the State, so as to uproot this evil of violence driven disruptive and destructive politics based on hate, divisiveness and baseless propaganda,” ISPR said.

All convicts retain the right to appeal and other legal recourses, as guaranteed by the law and the Constitution.“

Earlier in December, the Supreme Court constitutional bench conditionally allowed military courts to announce reserved verdicts of 85 civilians who were still in custody for their alleged involvement in the May 9 riots.

During the hearing, the bench said that suspects who can be accorded concessions in their sentences should be given so and released.

“Suspects who cannot be released should be moved to jails once their sentence has been pronounced,” the bench said.

Details of convicts, sentences by military courts

As per the press release, the following 25 people were handed down the sentences:

Jan Muhammad Khan — involved in Jinnah House incident (10 years)

Muhammad Imran Mehboob — involved in Jinnah House incident ((10 years)

Raja Muhammad Ehsan — involved in GHQ attack incident (10 years)

Rehmat Ullah — involved in Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident (10 years)

Ali Iftikhar — involved in Jinnah House incident (10 years)

Zia ur Rehman — involved in Jinnah House incident (10 years)

Adnan Ahmed — involved in Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident (10 years)

Shakir Ullah — involved in Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident (10 years)

Anwar Khan — involved in PAF Base Mianwali incident (10 years)

Abdul Hadi — involved in Jinnah House incident (10 years)

Ali Shan — involved in Jinnah House incident (10 years)

Daud Khan — involved in Jinnah House incident (10 years)

Umar Farooq — involved in GHQ attack incident (10 years)

Babar Jamal — involved in PAF Base Mianwali incident (10 years)

Muhammad Afaq Khan — involved in Bannu Cantt incident (nine years)

Daud Khan — involved in Chakdara Fort incident (seven years)

Faheem Haider — involved in Multan Cantt Check Post incident (six years)

Muhammad Hashir Khan — involved in Jinnah House incident (six years)

Zahid Khan — involved in Multan Cantt Check Post incident (four years)

Muhammad Ashiq Khan — involved in Jinnah House incident (four years)

Khuram Shahzad — involved in Multan Cantt Check Post incident (three years)

Muhammad Bilawal — involved in Jinnah House incident (two years)

Said Alam — involved in Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident (two years)

Laeeq Ahmed — involved in ISI Office Faisalabad incident (two years)

Yasir Nawaz — involved in Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident (two years)