Over 141,000 flood-hit people: UNDP with Japan’s $4.6m aid restore livelihoods

ISLAMABAD: United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) with the financial support worth $4.6 million from Japan has successfully restored the livelihoods of more than 141,000 flood-affected people in Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) provinces.

The project, bolstered by a $4.6 million contribution from Japan, targeted six of the worst-hit districts including Dera Ismail Khan, Naseerabad, Jafarabad, Dadu, Larkana, and Jacobabad. It provided critical support to over 141,000 individuals, with women making up nearly half of the beneficiaries.

Supported by the government of Japan in collaboration with the government of Pakistan and provincial governments, the initiative was a cornerstone of UNDP’s Pakistan flood recovery programme, which was launched in April 2023, the programme aimed to assist one million of the most vulnerable individuals impacted by the devastating 2022 floods.

The initiative focused on restoring livelihoods, reviving micro-enterprises, and distributing 20,000 agricultural toolkits to boost local economies. It also improved living conditions through the provision of 6,000 health and hygiene kits, 2,000 household solar energy systems, and 2,000 water filtration systems, while addressing immediate community needs and building a foundation for long-term resilience.

Speaking at the ceremony, Akamatsu Shuichi, Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, highlighted the importance of a holistic approach to disaster recovery. “We believe that such a holistic approach is critical to bringing sustainability and resilience to the most vulnerable communities in Pakistan. With the increasing climate risks, community resilience to disasters is essential for staying on a sustainable development pathway,” he said.

Nasira Batool, joint secretary of the Economic Affairs Division, expressed her appreciation for the partnership and the transformative impact of the project.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Japan for their unwavering friendship and to UNDP for their exceptional contributions. This initiative has provided essential relief and long-term resilience to over 141,000 people across Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Together, we have proven that unity and determination can overcome even the greatest challenges,” she remarked.

Dr Samuel Rizk, UNDP Pakistan’s resident representative, praised the resilience of the affected communities and emphasized the value of locally-driven solutions.

“This project stands as a testament to the resilience of flood-affected communities in overcoming hardship and adversity. Together, we have implemented locally-led solutions that not only restore hope but also empower these communities as they rebuild their lives and livelihoods in the aftermath of the floods. UNDP remains committed to accompanying Pakistan on its journey toward resilience, recovery, and sustainable development,” he said.

While the project has officially concluded, its impact continues to resonate. By empowering communities, strengthening institutions, and fostering resilience, the initiative has set the stage for sustained recovery and development in Pakistan’s flood-affected regions.

