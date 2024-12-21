AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
AIRLINK 197.50 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (1.85%)
BOP 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.58%)
CNERGY 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.05%)
DCL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.19%)
DFML 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.22%)
DGKC 97.50 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.36%)
FCCL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.92%)
FFBL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 6.70 (8.14%)
FFL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.61%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 7.09 (5.88%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.07%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 45.00 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (6.86%)
NBP 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.49%)
OGDC 215.50 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (2.05%)
PAEL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.91%)
PIBTL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.11%)
PPL 192.40 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.09%)
PRL 38.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 105.98 Increased By ▲ 8.04 (8.21%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.63%)
TPLP 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TREET 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.94%)
TRG 55.99 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.58%)
BR100 11,727 Increased By 342.7 (3.01%)
BR30 36,377 Increased By 1165.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 109,513 Increased By 3238.2 (3.05%)
KSE30 34,513 Increased By 1160.1 (3.48%)
Dec 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-21

Human trafficking, cyber crime and drug usage: UN shows interest in mutual cooperation

Recorder Report Published 21 Dec, 2024 06:24am

LAHORE: The United Nation (UN) has showed great interest in mutual cooperation in preventing human trafficking, cyber crime and drug usage in the Province.

United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) will provide every possible support for the establishment of rule of law and it'll also give professional training to government officials and officers under the umbrella of Home Department Punjab.

This was disclosed by a delegation from the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) who met with Secretary Home Punjab Noor ul Amin Mengal in his office here on Friday.

The delegation was led by the country representative UNODC Pakistan Troels Vester. Noor Ul Amin Mengal briefed the UNODC delegation about the legislation and law enforcement arrangements made by the Punjab government on drugs prevention. He also informed the UN delegation about the upgradation project for the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA).

The home secretary informed that the department is working on a scientific basis to identify the mafia behind the production and supply of synthetic drugs. Strict lawful action will be taken against the people involved in the business of disastrous synthetic drugs.

Noor ul Amin Mengal said that the forensic science agency is helping us to identify the raw material used in multiple drug samples.

Country representative UNODC Pakistan Troels Vester said that the Home Department's remarkable initiatives for Prisons Reforms are commendable, he added. Secretary home Punjab Noor Ul Amin Mengal presented a football made by the prisoners to Troels Vester at the end of the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab UN cybercrime UNITED NATION UNODC Human trafficking drug usage

Comments

200 characters

Human trafficking, cyber crime and drug usage: UN shows interest in mutual cooperation

Aurangzeb vows to overhaul tax machinery

Cabinet refuses to relax Import Policy Order for stuck vintage cars

Three Gencos’ CEOs suspended

Iran, Pakistan to hold talks to extend power sale agreement

26th Amendment challenged in SC

Madressah registration: Fazl seems optimistic after meeting PM

PTBA for establishing body to monitor govt spending

Underpasses, overhead bridges: Maryam for developing green belts

Collective Investment Schemes: SECP sets standardised performance benchmarks

PM makes body to review ‘allowances to govt servants’

Read more stories