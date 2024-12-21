AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-21

Three injured as polio team attacked in Karachi

INP Published 21 Dec, 2024 06:24am

KARACHI: A polio vaccination team was attacked within the limits of Korangi police station, leaving two polio workers and a policeman injured.

The attack carried out by a family involved the use of shovels. total of six individuals, including four women, were arrested in connection with the violence against the polio team. The authorities acted swiftly, with a heavy contingent of police and Rangers dispatched to the site to restore order.

The SSP Korangi confirmed the arrests and assured that strict action would be taken against those involved in the assault. The injured polio workers and policeman were immediately provided medical assistance.

