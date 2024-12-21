AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
Subdued business on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 21 Dec, 2024 06:24am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume remained a little low. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,600 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 9,200 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is Rs 18,800 to Rs 18,900 per maund.

Around, 200 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 17,100 per maund, 600 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 600 bales of Sadiqabad, 600 bales of Khair Pur, 400 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

