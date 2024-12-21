AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
Most-wanted terrorist among seven gunned down in Tank IBO

RAWALPINDI: Security forces gunned down seven terrorists, including a most-wanted terrorist, in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to security sources, the operation was conducted on the night of December 17-18 in Tank. During the successful operation, security forces killed seven terrorists, including a top commander, Ali Rahman alias Tauha Swati.

Ali Rahman was a close associate of key commander Mufti Fazalullah. He had joined the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in 2010 and was a key member of Shura.

Ali Rahman was also associated with key commander Qari Amjad alias Mufti Mazahim. During the operation, the terrorists took two children hostage and tried to use them as human shields.

The terrorist also wore a woman’s dress to escape, but the security forces’ successful strategy led to the safe recovery of the two children. The local population appreciated the Pakistan Army’s efforts in rescuing the children safely.

The security forces also recovered a vehicle loaded with arms and explosives from the killed terrorists. The explosives were intended to be used for a major terrorist activity.

An intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Baka Khel, Bannu District on reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly killed five terrorists, while nine terrorists got injured.

However, during the operation, Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain (Age: 29 years, resident of: District Jhang), having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

In another operation conducted in general area Shagai, Khyber District, three terrorists were shot dead, while two were apprehended by the security forces.

During intense fire exchange, Captain Muhammad Zohaib Ud Din (Age: 25 years, resident of: District Lahore), who was leading his troops from the front, fought bravely, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom.

These terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians.

