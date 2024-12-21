AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
AIRLINK 197.50 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (1.85%)
BOP 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.58%)
CNERGY 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.05%)
DCL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.19%)
DFML 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.22%)
DGKC 97.50 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.36%)
FCCL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.92%)
FFBL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 6.70 (8.14%)
FFL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.61%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 7.09 (5.88%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.07%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 45.00 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (6.86%)
NBP 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.49%)
OGDC 215.50 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (2.05%)
PAEL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.91%)
PIBTL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.11%)
PPL 192.40 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.09%)
PRL 38.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 105.98 Increased By ▲ 8.04 (8.21%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.63%)
TPLP 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TREET 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.94%)
TRG 55.99 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.58%)
BR100 11,727 Increased By 342.7 (3.01%)
BR30 36,377 Increased By 1165.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 109,513 Increased By 3238.2 (3.05%)
KSE30 34,513 Increased By 1160.1 (3.48%)
Dec 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-12-21

Gwadar to host HBL PSL Player Draft

Muhammad Saleem Published 21 Dec, 2024 06:24am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the port city Gwadar in Balochistan as host for the Player Draft of 10th edition of HBL-Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The ceremony that kicks off the league’s festivities will take place on Saturday (January 11). The start timing of the event will be shared in due course, a PCB spokesman said, adding: “The decision to choose Gwadar was made with the aim of taking the popular sport among the people in that part of the province and inspire the next generations to take up cricket as a professional sport.”

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said, “Gwadar, with its stunning coastline and strategic importance, represents the heart of Pakistan’s economic future. By hosting the HBL-PSL Player Draft here, we aim to highlight its cultural and economic significance while celebrating the unity cricket brings to our nation.”

Naqvi said, “I look forward to welcoming all the franchises and the relevant stakeholders to the beautiful city of Gwadar on 11th January as we take an exciting step towards marking the start of the 10th edition of Pakistan’s biggest sporting extravaganza.”

HBL PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer said, “It gives me great pride in announcing Gwadar as the host city for the HBL-PSL Player Draft. This initiative reflects our commitment to expanding HBL-PSL’s reach to every corner of Pakistan and showcasing the beauty of Pakistan to the world. HBL-PSL is more than a cricket league to passionate fans of Pakistan; it’s a celebration of Pakistan’s passion, diversity, and talent. The Player Draft taking place in Gwadar is a step towards inspiring young cricketers from Balochistan and other cities of the country to dream big.”

The relegation process and retention of players will be announced at the end of December.

It may be added that foreign players registration process for 10th edition of HBL PSL now open while local players' categories renewed for 10th edition of HBL-PSL.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PCB HBL PSL Mohsin Naqvi HBL PSL Player Draft

Comments

200 characters

Gwadar to host HBL PSL Player Draft

Aurangzeb vows to overhaul tax machinery

Cabinet refuses to relax Import Policy Order for stuck vintage cars

Three Gencos’ CEOs suspended

Iran, Pakistan to hold talks to extend power sale agreement

26th Amendment challenged in SC

Madressah registration: Fazl seems optimistic after meeting PM

PTBA for establishing body to monitor govt spending

Underpasses, overhead bridges: Maryam for developing green belts

Collective Investment Schemes: SECP sets standardised performance benchmarks

PM makes body to review ‘allowances to govt servants’

Read more stories