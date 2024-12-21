National body agrees to draft a viable document on polio eradication

ISLAMABAD: A top national forum, Friday, while vowing to make all possible efforts for polio eradication, which in 2024 paralysed 64 children nationwide, has agreed to draft a viable document outlining actionable steps to eliminate polio and a collective pledge to work toward legislative interventions.

They committed this during the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR), as part of the 18th Speakers’ Conference held a National Meet, titled, “Eradicating Polio: A Collective Effort for Healthier Future”, here at Parliament House under the Convenorship of Dr Nikhat Shakeel.

The moot was attended by parliamentarians, distinguished parliamentary delegations of provincial and legislative assemblies, experts and civil society.

Delivering keynote address on the subject, MNA Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan declared the rise of polio cases in Pakistan as a national emergency. She stressed on linking vaccinations to birth and school registrations, enhancing worker safety, and improving vaccine storage and funding.

She outlined that the aim of this national meet is to foster collaboration between provinces and the federal government and to successfully propose for the nationwide adoption of “Pakistan’s commitment to Eradicate Polio”.

Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath, Co-ordinator to Prime Minister on National Health Services outlined the efforts and unwavering commitment of the Government of Pakistan from the past three decades for the eradication of polio.

Barrister Aqeel Malik, advisor on the Law and Justice, and spokesperson on Legal Affairs, provided the legislative insights and intervention for polio eradication. He highlighted the brief history of the legislation present for polio eradication and control during which he lauded the “Sindh Immunization & Epidemic Control Act, 2023”.

MPA Sarah Ahmed talked about the way forward for the legislators to ensure the eradication of polio through legislative efforts. MPA Saadia Javed spoke on the possible efforts that can be carried out by the legislators of Pakistan, collectively, to ensure that the bordering areas of Pakistan are free of the strains of polio virus.

MPA/ Advisor to CM Balochistan Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi spoke on the way to tackle the rise in polio cases in Balochistan due to inter-division migrations and the issue of sub-optimal polio vaccines.

Zainul Abedin Khan, World Health Organization (WHO) representative on Global Polio Eradication highlighted the broader context of global and national efforts for the eradication of polio in the WHO regions and assistance extended in this regard.

Nosherwan Khalil Khan, Focal Person Rotary International Polio Plus to National Emergency Operation Centre, briefed the participants regarding the Rotary’s commitment and efforts in polio eradication, including setting up health camps for the underserved communities, providing social mobilisation items to facilitate polio eradication efforts and advocacy efforts among other notable efforts.

MNA Ali Muhammad Khan, while highlighting the urgent need of involving local leadership and stakeholders for ensuring eradication of new wave of rise in polio, stated that the local leadership is more informed about the ground realities and have a direct connection with their constituency so it is important to ensure their involvement and engagement for eradication of polio virus from Pakistan.

Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) stressed on involvement of local leadership in educating the public and especially parents of the children regarding efficacy and importance of polio vaccine and stated that AJK is polio free due to the collective efforts of the government, political leadership of AJK and well-informed citizenry of AJK.

Dr Mohammed Soghaier, Deputy Team Lead of WHO on Polio Eradication in Pakistan, briefed the participants regarding the polio eradication efforts from 1998 till 2024. He stated that only 64 news polio cases have emerged in Pakistan due to low-risk perception and due to the misconceptions.

Dr Israrul Haq, an expert on public health and social and behavioural change specialist from UNICEF, informed the participants that fortunately, there is a 90 per cent acceptance rate in households for polio vaccine across Pakistan.

