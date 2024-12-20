AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
AIRLINK 197.50 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (1.85%)
BOP 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.58%)
CNERGY 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.05%)
DCL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.19%)
DFML 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.22%)
DGKC 97.50 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.36%)
FCCL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.92%)
FFBL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 6.70 (8.14%)
FFL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.61%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 7.09 (5.88%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.07%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 45.00 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (6.86%)
NBP 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.49%)
OGDC 215.50 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (2.05%)
PAEL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.91%)
PIBTL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.11%)
PPL 192.40 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.09%)
PRL 38.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 105.98 Increased By ▲ 8.04 (8.21%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.63%)
TPLP 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TREET 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.94%)
TRG 55.99 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.58%)
BR100 11,739 Increased By 355.4 (3.12%)
BR30 36,418 Increased By 1206.5 (3.43%)
KSE100 109,513 Increased By 3238.2 (3.05%)
KSE30 34,513 Increased By 1160.1 (3.48%)
Dec 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US Congress scrambles to try to avert looming shutdown after Trump demand rejected

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2024 08:36pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Congress was scrambling to avert a partial government shutdown on Friday, hours after more than three dozen Republicans rejected a demand by President-elect Donald Trump to use the measure to lift the nation’s debt ceiling.

Republican House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson was trying to plot a course that could pass both his chamber, with narrow Republican control, and the Democratic-majority Senate, as a midnight Friday (0500 GMT Saturday) funding deadline loomed.

“We have a plan,” Johnson told reporters at the Capitol on Friday. “We’re expecting votes this morning.”

Conservative Republicans on Thursday rejected Trump’s demand to lift the debt limit, which could add trillions more to the government’s $36 trillion in debt.

Trump, who takes office in one month, overnight ratcheted up his rhetoric, calling for a five-year suspension of the U.S. debt ceiling even after members of his party’s right flank balked at an earlier two-year extension.

“Congress must get rid of, or extend out to, perhaps, 2029, the ridiculous Debt Ceiling. Without this, we should never make a deal,” Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform shortly after 1 a.m.

Biden cancels $4.28bn more in student debt before leaving office

An earlier bipartisan deal was scuttled after Trump and his ally Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, came out against it on Wednesday. A hastily revised alternative backed by Trump then failed by a vote of 174-235 Thursday night.

That revised measure generally would keep the roughly $6.2 trillion federal budget running at its current level through March and provided $100 billion in disaster relief. But it dropped other measures included to appease Democrats, who still control the U.S. Senate and the White House for four more weeks.

The White House has said President Joe Biden opposed the reworked bill.

Previous fights over the debt ceiling have spooked financial markets, as a U.S. government default would send credit shocks around the world. The limit has been suspended under an agreement that technically expires on Jan. 1, though lawmakers likely would not have had to tackle the issue before the spring.

US US Congress Republicans

Comments

200 characters

US Congress scrambles to try to avert looming shutdown after Trump demand rejected

Sanctions on Pakistan’s missile program not meant to ‘color other areas of cooperation’: US State Dept

KSE-100 gains over 3% as buying returns to PSX

Rupee records slight decline against US dollar

PM Shehbaz calls for early completion of Business Facilitation Centres

Israel’s Netanyahu eyes Iran after military aggression against Hamas, Hezbollah, and Syria

Trump wants EU to buy more US oil and gas or face tariffs

Hoechst Pakistan plans to establish subsidiary in UAE

Gold price per tola falls further Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Oil falls on strong dollar, demand growth worries

Dar-led panel to craft power tariff cut strategy

Read more stories