World

Turkiye will support Syria’s reconstruction, improve cooperation

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2024 05:14pm

ANKARA: Turkiye will do whatever necessary for the reconstruction of Syria following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad, including improving ties in trade, energy and defence, President Tayyip Erdogan said.

“We will intensify our trade relations with Syria and Iraq. This will bring new dynamism for both Syria and Turkiye in every respect,” Erdogan said, according to a transcript of remarks he made to journalists on his return flight from Egypt.

IMF says ready to support Syria reconstruction when conditions allow

“We will collaborate in many areas, from defence to education and energy. Syria currently faces serious energy issues. But we will swiftly address all of these problems.”

