AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
AIRLINK 197.50 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (1.85%)
BOP 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.58%)
CNERGY 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.05%)
DCL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.19%)
DFML 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.22%)
DGKC 97.50 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.36%)
FCCL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.92%)
FFBL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 6.70 (8.14%)
FFL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.61%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 7.09 (5.88%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.07%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 45.00 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (6.86%)
NBP 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.49%)
OGDC 215.50 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (2.05%)
PAEL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.91%)
PIBTL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.11%)
PPL 192.40 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.09%)
PRL 38.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 105.98 Increased By ▲ 8.04 (8.21%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.63%)
TPLP 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TREET 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.94%)
TRG 55.99 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.58%)
BR100 11,739 Increased By 355.4 (3.12%)
BR30 36,418 Increased By 1206.5 (3.43%)
KSE100 109,513 Increased By 3238.2 (3.05%)
KSE30 34,513 Increased By 1160.1 (3.48%)
Dec 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian equity benchmarks snap 4-week rising streak as Fed outlook hurts

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2024 04:48pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares plunged on Friday, with the benchmarks logging their first weekly decline in five weeks, as sentiment soured after the Federal Reserve projected fewer rate cuts next year, spurring an exodus of foreign funds.

The Nifty 50 dropped 1.5% to 23,587.50 points at market close, while the BSE Sensex shed 1.5% to 78,041.59.

The Nifty fell below its 200-day moving average for the first time in a month.

Both the benchmarks fell nearly 5% this week while the more domestically-focused smallcaps and midcaps lost about 3.5%.

“India has borne the brunt of foreign outflows this week, largely due to the Fed’s commentary,” said Aishvarya Dadheech, chief investment officer of Fident Asset Management.

On Wednesday, the Fed cut rates as expected but scaled back its forecast to two reductions in 2025 from four earlier.

U.S. rate cuts tend to help emerging markets assets, such as Indian equities, as they boost foreign inflows.

Indian shares decline as Fed’s hawkish outlook spooks investors

Overseas investors sold 122.31 billion rupees ($1.44 billion) of Indian stocks this week until Thursday.

All of the 13 major sectors ended lower on Friday.

IT stocks, which earn a chunk of their revenue from the U.S. and are sensitive to the rate trajectory, fell 2.6%.

These shares had gained earlier in the day, fueled by sector bellwether Accenture’s solid quarterly results.

“IT’s sharp meltdown today, despite Accenture’s upbeat results, is surprising and indicated foreign selling is happening in the sector,” Aishvarya Dadheech said.

Heavyweight financials fell 1.3%, with private lender Axis Bank shedding 3.3%.

Battery maker Amara Raja Energy & Mobility climbed as much as 5% after Hyundai Motor India said it will equip its domestic cars with the company’s absorbent glass mat battery technology.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian equity benchmarks snap 4-week rising streak as Fed outlook hurts

Sanctions on Pakistan’s missile program not meant to ‘color other areas of cooperation’: US State Dept

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 up nearly 3,000 points

Rupee records slight decline against US dollar

PM Shehbaz calls for early completion of Business Facilitation Centres

Trump wants EU to buy more US oil and gas or face tariffs

Hoechst Pakistan plans to establish subsidiary in UAE

Gold price per tola falls further Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Oil falls 1% on demand growth concerns, robust dollar

Dar-led panel to craft power tariff cut strategy

PM for global action on Gaza, Lebanon

Read more stories