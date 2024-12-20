AGL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
World

Sydney New Year’s fireworks threatened with cancellation

AFP Published 20 Dec, 2024 01:57pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SYDNEY: Sydney New Year’s fireworks, one of the world’s most spectacular celebrations of the calendar change, face being scrapped because of industrial action by train workers, police said Friday.

Up to 250,000 people are expected to come into Sydney to see the show, and they need to return home afterwards, said New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb.

“If trains are not available and people cannot leave the city, I have very large concerns of the risk that will create to the public,” she told reporters.

World welcomes New Year with fireworks, some stark words and a royal farewell

“So I have not ruled out that we will recommend to the government that we cancel the fireworks.”

The state’s premier, Chris Minns, has rejected unions’ “exorbitant” pay rise demands, with a hearing scheduled next week in the country’s industrial relations tribunal.

The state rail, tram and bus union’s secretary, Toby Warnes, said it had no plan to inconvenience people, accusing the state government of “scaring the people of New South Wales because it wants to pursue a particular industrial strategy”.

Sydney New Year fireworks

