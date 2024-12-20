AGL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
AIRLINK 197.80 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (2.01%)
BOP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.39%)
CNERGY 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
DCL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
DFML 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.18%)
DGKC 96.50 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.28%)
FCCL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.5%)
FFBL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.62%)
FFL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.96%)
HUBC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 5.69 (4.72%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
KOSM 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.67%)
MLCF 44.45 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (5.56%)
NBP 60.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.32%)
OGDC 216.00 Increased By ▲ 4.83 (2.29%)
PAEL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.18%)
PIBTL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
PPL 193.50 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (1.67%)
PRL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.17%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 100.90 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.02%)
TELE 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TOMCL 34.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TPLP 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.18%)
TREET 22.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
TRG 54.83 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (3.71%)
UNITY 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.03%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 11,655 Increased By 271.2 (2.38%)
BR30 36,196 Increased By 984.4 (2.8%)
KSE100 108,930 Increased By 2655.3 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,273 Increased By 919.8 (2.76%)
Dec 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

France’s debt grows further in challenge to new PM

AFP Published 20 Dec, 2024 01:48pm

PARIS: France’s public debt pile grew further in the third quarter, official data showed Friday, posing another challenge to new Prime Minister Francois Bayrou as he works on naming a government.

The eurozone’s second biggest economy added another 71.7 billion euros to its debt mountain, which now amounts to 3.3 trillion euros ($3.4 trillion), according to the INSEE statistics institute.

The public debt accounted for 113.7 percent of gross domestic product in the July-to-September period, up from 112.2 percent in the second quarter and well above the European Union’s 60 percent limit.

Bayrou on Thursday said he hoped to name a government to lead the country out of its political quagmire at the weekend, or by Christmas at the latest.

France PM under fire for chairing town hall meeting amid cyclone crisis

France was plunged into fresh chaos earlier this month after the far right and left wing joined forces to eject Bayrou’s predecessor Michel Barnier from office, making his the shortest stint as prime minister in the Fifth Republic’s history.

Barnier’s time in office foundered on his minority administration’s failure to pass a state budget.

Any budget will have to shore up France’s shaky finances without triggering further censure from the far right or the left over spending cuts and tax rises to reduce the deficit.

france Michel Barnier France public debt Prime Minister Francois Bayrou

Comments

200 characters

France’s debt grows further in challenge to new PM

Dar-led panel to craft power tariff cut strategy

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 up over 1,500 points

Establishing peace in Kurram top priority, Mohsin Naqvi assures CM Gandapur

Intra-day update: rupee records slight gain against US dollar

PM for global action on Gaza, Lebanon

PIA sell-off: govt says getting enhanced bids

Hoechst Pakistan plans to establish subsidiary in UAE

$1.23bn gas dwelling carried out in 3 years, Senate panel told

PIA, Discos sell-off bids falter: Senate panel taps ex-ministers for guidance

Leasing govt land: Punjab cabinet approves terms & conditions

Read more stories