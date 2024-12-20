AGL 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
AIRLINK 195.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.56%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CNERGY 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
DCL 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.53%)
DFML 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.04%)
DGKC 95.20 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.87%)
FCCL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.92%)
FFBL 85.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.08%)
FFL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
HUBC 124.99 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (3.63%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.6%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (4.96%)
NBP 59.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
OGDC 213.01 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (0.87%)
PAEL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.98%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
PPL 190.90 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.3%)
PRL 38.82 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.7%)
PTC 25.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (8.74%)
SEARL 100.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.1%)
TELE 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.95%)
TOMCL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.51%)
TPLP 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
TREET 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.95%)
TRG 54.42 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.93%)
UNITY 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 11,538 Increased By 154.1 (1.35%)
BR30 35,739 Increased By 527.2 (1.5%)
KSE100 107,844 Increased By 1568.6 (1.48%)
KSE30 33,929 Increased By 576 (1.73%)
Dec 20, 2024
South Korean shares set to post weekly loss on hawkish Fed

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korean shares fall on caution ahead of central bank events...
Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2024 12:16pm

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares fall on caution ahead of central bank events

  • South Korean shares fell for a second straight session on Friday and were set to end the week lower after the US Federal Reserve indicated a slower pace of cuts in interest rates.

  • The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

  • The benchmark KOSPI was down 32.33 points, or 1.33%, at 2,403.60 as of 0328 GMT, after a drop of 2% on Thursday.

  • For the week, the index was down 3.6%, set to post its worst weekly performance since mid-November.

  • The US economy grew faster than previously estimated in the third quarter, driven by robust consumer spending, data showed on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve projected only two rate reductions in 2025, citing the economy’s continued resilience and still-high inflation.

  • Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 1.51% and peer SK Hynix lost 3.43%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.34%.

  • Hyundai Motor shed 1.89% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 0.40%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 0.24% and down 0.85%, respectively.

  • Of the total 938 traded issues, 162 shares advanced, while 737 declined.

  • Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 516.6 billion won ($356.3 million).

  • The won was quoted at 1,449.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.12% lower than its previous close at 1,447.3.

  • South Korea’s financial authorities said on Friday they would loosen foreign exchange regulations to improve liquidity conditions in the currency market, as the won traded at a 15-year low.

  • In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.10 point to 106.75.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.8 basis points to 2.614%, while the benchmark 10-year yield advanced by 4.2 basis points to 2.849%.

South Korean shares

South Korean shares set to post weekly loss on hawkish Fed

