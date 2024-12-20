AGL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
WCLA working on conservation project of Akbari Gate

Itrat Bashir Published 20 Dec, 2024 02:43am

LAHORE: In collaboration with Aga Khan Cultural Service Pakistan (AKCS-P) and Agence Francaise de Development (AFD), the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) is working on the conservation project of Akbari Gate, located at the eastern end of Lahore Fort.

In July 2022, an agreement between the AFD and the Punjab government was signed. As per the agreement, the general objective of the “Heritage and Urban Regeneration: Tourism Development in Lahore Fort and its Buffer Zone” (HURL) project is to contribute to tourism development through heritage conservation, new facilities and urban regeneration in the Lahore Fort. Amongst the first few components of the extensive project is the complete rehabilitation of the Akbari Gate.

Following the site handover in 2023 to AKCS-P, a comprehensive documentation process commenced, including condition assessments and emergency stabilization. The current phase focuses on removing inappropriate interventions, structural consolidation, and surface conservation. Investigations revealed multiple cycles of repairs and prolonged vacancy. Based on historical evidence, it is proposed that the structure be preserved and made accessible to the public.

The Akbari Gate, located at the eastern end of Lahore Fort, was constructed in 1566 by Mughal Emperor Akbar as an important entrance to the ancient walled city, connecting the royal enclave with the urban centre. This gate faces the Rim Market and Mariam Zamani Masjid, which Emperor Jahangir built for his mother. Historians say that there was a garden which connected this gate with the mosque.

This significant two-storey structure exemplifies a blend of military architecture and aesthetic design, characterized by heavy semi-octagonal bastions, battlements, machicolations and a sturdy timber gate. The gate is elevated from the ground level and wide enough for an elephant to cross its wide wooden door. The gate had a basement, and it was known as Akbari Sarai (Akbar’s Rest House).

Commenting on the conservation work on Thursday, WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that Akbari Gate stands as one of the most significant and historically rich entrances to the Lahore Fort, offering a profound glimpse into our region’s cultural and royal heritage.

“We firmly believe that the preservation of heritage sites should not be confined solely to the restoration and structural consolidation of these landmarks; instead, it is equally important to ensure their accessibility and appeal to the public. Recognizing this, we have undertaken comprehensive efforts to create engaging opportunities inviting local and international tourists to explore and appreciate these cultural treasures.”

“To achieve this, we have developed a variety of initiatives, including guided tours and interactive events, designed to make these sites more engaging and educational for visitors. By fostering accessibility, engagement, and innovation in heritage tourism, we aim to preserve our shared history while promoting cultural appreciation and economic growth through sustainable tourism practices,” Lashari added.

