Qureshi, Gandapur, others indicted in GHQ attack case

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday indicted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other party leaders in the General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case. ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah, while hearing May 9 related cases at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, indicted Gandapur, Qureshi, Shibli Faraz, Kanwal Shauzab, Usman Dar, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Musarat Jamsheed Cheema and Sadaqat Abbasiin the GHQ attack case.

The same court had already indicted PTI founding chairman Imran Khan in this case.

The court has also framed charges against Umer Tanveer Butt, Tamur Masood, Shabeer Awan, Sikandar Zaib, Zohiab Afridi, Fahad Masood and Raja Nasir Mehfoz. The court has so far indicted 113 accused out of total 119 accused in the GHQ attack case.

PTI’s vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah MehmoodQureshi was transferred from KotLakhpat Jail in Lahore to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi for the hearing.

PTI’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry along with the legal team appeared before the court.

The court, after the indictment of the accused, adjourned the hearing till December 21.

The defence counsel made partial arguments over the acquittal plea of Khan in the GHQ attack case. The court will hear further arguments over Khan and other accused’s acquittal applications today (Friday).

The jail authorities produced Khan before the court. Gandapur appointed Hasnan Murtaza Sunbal as his pleader. During the hearing, Khan met with Gandapur, Qureshi and Salman Akram Raja and they held a discussion over the civil disobedience movement.

Qureshi, while talking to reporters informally said that the issues should be resolved amicably. He said that they held a fruitful discussion with PTI founding chairman Khan and presented his point of view on different issues related to the party. Instead of confrontation, we should move towards dialogue at this time, negotiations should be given a chance, he said.

He said that political stability is mandatory for economic stability. Reducing interest rates will not bring economic stability, he said, adding that in the current situation, political dialogue is the only way out; political parties should start political dialogue.

The PTI vice chairman said that the government used to say that PTI should create an environment for talks. We have formed a committee for talks and recommended to Khan to postpone the civil disobedience movement, which will now determine the government’s seriousness.

