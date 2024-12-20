AGL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 193.91 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-8.36%)
CNERGY 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-10.7%)
DCL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-9.39%)
DFML 36.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-8.9%)
DGKC 92.54 Decreased By ▼ -5.54 (-5.65%)
FCCL 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.83%)
FFBL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-4.78%)
FFL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-8.27%)
HUBC 120.61 Decreased By ▼ -10.96 (-8.33%)
HUMNL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.95%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-10.32%)
MLCF 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.63%)
NBP 59.81 Decreased By ▼ -6.57 (-9.9%)
OGDC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -9.59 (-4.34%)
PAEL 37.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-9.43%)
PPL 190.32 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-3.82%)
PRL 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.2%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-7.93%)
SEARL 97.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.96%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.87%)
TOMCL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.79%)
TPLP 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
TREET 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-9.51%)
TRG 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-8.91%)
UNITY 32.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-11.11%)
BR100 11,349 Decreased By -541.2 (-4.55%)
BR30 34,972 Decreased By -2384.1 (-6.38%)
KSE100 106,275 Decreased By -4795.3 (-4.32%)
KSE30 33,353 Decreased By -1555.7 (-4.46%)
Dec 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-20

Qureshi, Gandapur, others indicted in GHQ attack case

Fazal Sher Published 20 Dec, 2024 02:43am

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday indicted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other party leaders in the General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case. ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah, while hearing May 9 related cases at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, indicted Gandapur, Qureshi, Shibli Faraz, Kanwal Shauzab, Usman Dar, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Musarat Jamsheed Cheema and Sadaqat Abbasiin the GHQ attack case.

The same court had already indicted PTI founding chairman Imran Khan in this case.

The court has also framed charges against Umer Tanveer Butt, Tamur Masood, Shabeer Awan, Sikandar Zaib, Zohiab Afridi, Fahad Masood and Raja Nasir Mehfoz. The court has so far indicted 113 accused out of total 119 accused in the GHQ attack case.

Shah Mehmood, Gandapur among 14 PTI leaders indicted in May 9 GHQ attack case

PTI’s vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah MehmoodQureshi was transferred from KotLakhpat Jail in Lahore to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi for the hearing.

PTI’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry along with the legal team appeared before the court.

The court, after the indictment of the accused, adjourned the hearing till December 21.

The defence counsel made partial arguments over the acquittal plea of Khan in the GHQ attack case. The court will hear further arguments over Khan and other accused’s acquittal applications today (Friday).

The jail authorities produced Khan before the court. Gandapur appointed Hasnan Murtaza Sunbal as his pleader. During the hearing, Khan met with Gandapur, Qureshi and Salman Akram Raja and they held a discussion over the civil disobedience movement.

Qureshi, while talking to reporters informally said that the issues should be resolved amicably. He said that they held a fruitful discussion with PTI founding chairman Khan and presented his point of view on different issues related to the party. Instead of confrontation, we should move towards dialogue at this time, negotiations should be given a chance, he said.

He said that political stability is mandatory for economic stability. Reducing interest rates will not bring economic stability, he said, adding that in the current situation, political dialogue is the only way out; political parties should start political dialogue.

The PTI vice chairman said that the government used to say that PTI should create an environment for talks. We have formed a committee for talks and recommended to Khan to postpone the civil disobedience movement, which will now determine the government’s seriousness.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shah Mehmood Qureshi ATC Ali Amin Gandapur PTI

Comments

200 characters

Qureshi, Gandapur, others indicted in GHQ attack case

PM for global action on Gaza, Lebanon

Putin says Russia is ready to compromise with Trump on Ukraine war

PIA sell-off: govt says getting enhanced bids

$1.23bn gas dwelling carried out in 3 years, Senate panel told

PIA, Discos sell-off bids falter: Senate panel taps ex-ministers for guidance

FO says fresh US sanctions ‘biased’

Leasing govt land: Punjab cabinet approves terms & conditions

Gas price hike: Industrialists urge govt to revisit decision

2022 Sindh floods: WB Board likely to approve $450m housing project today

Pakistan-Azerbaijan PTA: FBR unveils tariff concessions on imports

Read more stories