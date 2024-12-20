FO says fresh US sanctions ‘biased’

ISLAMABAD: Calling the decision “biased”, Pakistan on Thursday vociferously reacted to the imposition of United States (US) sanctions on National Development Complex (NDC) and three other commercial entities.

‘’Pakistan considers the US decision to impose sanctions on NDC and three commercial entities as unfortunate and biased’’, said the Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Thursday.

She said that Pakistan’s strategic capabilities are meant to defend its sovereignty and preserve peace and stability in South Asia. The latest installment of sanctions defies the objective of peace and security by aiming to accentuate military asymmetries. ‘’Such policies have dangerous implications for strategic stability of our region and beyond’’, Mumtaz added. The FO spokesperson emphasised that Pakistan’s strategic programme is a sacred trust bestowed by 240 million people upon its leadership. The sanctity of this trust, held in the highest esteem across the entire political spectrum, cannot be compromised.

“We also regret the imposition of sanctions on private commercial entities. Similar listings of commercial entities in the past were based on mere doubts and suspicion without any evidence whatsoever, ”she pointed out, while claiming strict adherence to non-proliferation norms, licensing requirement for advanced military technology to other countries have been waived off in the past.

She elaborated that such double standards and discriminatory practices not only undermine the credibility of non-proliferation regimes but also endanger regional and international peace and security.

On Wednesday, in light of the continuing proliferation threat of Pakistan’s long-range missile development, the United States designated four entities for sanctions pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery.

The NDC, located in Islamabad, Pakistan, has worked to acquire items in furtherance of Pakistan’s long range ballistic missile programme - including special vehicle chassis intended to be used as launch support equipment for ballistic missiles and missile testing equipment. The United States assesses NDC is responsible for Pakistan’s development of ballistic missiles, including the SHAHEEN-series ballistic missiles.

Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, located in Karachi, Pakistan, has worked for NDC to supply a range of equipment to Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile program. Affiliates International, located in Karachi, Pakistan, has facilitated procurements of missile-applicable items for NDC and others in support of Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme.

Additionally, Rockside Enterprise, located in Karachi, Pakistan, has worked for NDC to supply a range of equipment to Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile programme.

