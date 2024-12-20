AGL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
Markets Print 2024-12-20

Asia rice: Rising supplies weigh on India prices

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2024

BENGALURU/MUMBAI/HANOI/BANGKOK AND BANGLADESH: Prices of parboiled rice exported from India fell this week as the rupee depreciated and supplies increased, while Vietnamese rates edged lower on fears of a potential drop in demand from the Philippines.

Top exporter India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $440-$446 per metric ton this week, down from last week’s $444-$450. Indian 5% broken white rice was quoted at $447 to $455 per metric ton this week.

The Indian rupee hit a record low against the dollar on Thursday, effectively increasing the margins of exporters. “The rupee is depreciating rapidly, and we are adjusting prices to account for changes in the currency. Demand remains steady,” said a New Delhi-based dealer with a global trade house. Vietnam’s 5% broken rice was offered at $495-$508 per metric ton, compared with last week’s $509, according to traders and the Vietnam Food Association.

“Prices edged down further after Philippines’ Department of Agriculture signalled to buy rice from India and Pakistan,” said a trader based in the Mekong Delta region. “Trading activities in general this week are quite tame.”

The Philippines has been one of Vietnam’s biggest rice importers.

