Markets Print 2024-12-20

Business activity improves on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 20 Dec, 2024 02:43am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume improved a little bit.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,600 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 9,200 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is Rs 18,800 to Rs 18,900 per maund.

Around, 1000 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 18,250 (stock +Cond) per maund, 400 bales of Rahim Yar Kha, 400 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 18,000 (stock) per maund, 800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 17,175 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold in between Rs 16,700 to Rs 16,800 per maund, 600 bales of ChowkMunda were sold at Rs 16,610 per maund and 800 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 16,900 to Rs 17,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

