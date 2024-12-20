Dr M Zahid Latif assumes office as Rector NUST

ISLAMABAD: Celebrated academician Dr Muhammad Zahid Latif assumed the office of Rector National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST).

Holding a Doctorate from the prestigious Peking University, China, an MPhil degree with distinction, and four master’s degrees, Dr Zahid brings with him extensive experience of research & development and has been on the faculty of some of the leading higher education institutions at home and abroad.

He is also a retired three-star general and erstwhile Federal Secretary Defence Production with hands-on experience in cutting-edge technologies and domestic as well as international defence industries. Dr Zahid also holds the honour of delivering lectures at the universities and think tanks across USA, UK, and China.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024