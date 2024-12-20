AGL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
Dec 20, 2024
Markets Print 2024-12-20

Govt to ensure seamless rice sector operations, Reap assured

Recorder Report Published 20 Dec, 2024 02:43am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan and Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain held a crucial meeting with members of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (Reap) to address the challenges faced by the rice export sector.

The ministers assured exporters of the government’s commitment to resolving their concerns and ensuring the smooth operation of the sector.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan commended Pakistani rice exporters for maintaining their market position despite India’s reopening of rice exports and lifting price control limits. He praised the resilience and outstanding performance of the sector, calling it a “booming industry” and a cornerstone of Pakistan’s export economy.

Rana Tanveer Hussain assured exporters that the government would take immediate steps to resolve legislative or compliance-related issues hindering exports.

Jam Kamal Khan pledged that all export orders would be fulfilled by January 15, with interim measures in place while long-term legislation is finalized. He also emphasized that new markets, such as Bangladesh, were opening up for Pakistani rice, underscoring the sector’s growth potential.

The REAP Chairman highlighted the rice sector’s significant contribution to Pakistan’s exports, particularly in the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK), where it has outperformed competitors, including India. He noted that Pakistani rice has fewer pesticide-related issues compared to global counterparts. However, he raised concerns about a recent pesticide compliance issue and requested government support to address it effectively.

Exporters emphasized the need to strengthen the Department of Plant Protection (DPP), which currently operates with only 62 officers. They urged for more inspectors, especially in ports outside Karachi, such as those in Punjab.

The exporters also requested an expedited process for container releases based on undertakings.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan assured REAP members that their concerns would be prioritized. “Your committee can decide on the necessary amendments, and we will make them happen,” he stated, emphasizing the government’s resolve to support the sector. He acknowledged the importance of rice exports and conveyed that all outstanding matters would be resolved promptly to ensure the industry’s growth.

With Pakistani rice gaining market share in the EU and emerging as a global leader in rice exports, both the government and REAP members reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering the sector’s performance through collaborative efforts and targeted interventions.

Jam Kamal Khan Rana Tanveer Hussain REAP Pakistan’s export rice sector

