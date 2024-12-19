Putin says fall of Assad not a ‘defeat’ for Russia

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that the fall of ex-Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad was not a “defeat” for Russia, claiming Moscow had achieved its goals in the country.

Assad fled to Moscow earlier this month after a shock rebel advance ended half a century of rule by the Assad family, marked by repression and allegations of vast human rights abuses and civil war.

His departure came more than 13 years after his crackdown on democracy protests precipitated a civil war.

Russia was Assad’s key backer and had swept to his aid in 2015, turning the tide of the conflict.

“You want to present what is happening in Syria as a defeat for Russia,” Putin said at his annual end-of-year press conference.

“I assure you it is not,” he said, responding to a question from an American journalist.

“We came to Syria 10 years ago so that a terrorist enclave would not be created there like in Afghanistan. On the whole, we have achieved our goal,” Putin said.

The Kremlin leader said he had yet to meet with Assad in Moscow, but planned to do so soon.

“I haven’t yet seen president Assad since his arrival in Moscow but I plan to, I will definitely speak with him,” he said.

Putin was addressing the situation in Syria publicly for the first time since Assad’s fall.

Moscow is keen to secure the fate of two military bases in the country.

The Tartus naval base and Hmeimim air base are Russia’s only military outposts outside the former Soviet Union and have been key to the Kremlin’s activities in Africa and the Middle East.

Putin said there was support for Russia keeping hold of the bases.

“We maintain contacts with all those who control the situation there, with all the countries of the region. An overwhelming majority of them say they are interested in our military bases staying there,” Putin said.

He also said Russia had evacuated 4,000 Iranian soldiers from the country at the request from Tehran.