AGL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 193.91 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-8.36%)
CNERGY 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-10.7%)
DCL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-9.39%)
DFML 36.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-8.9%)
DGKC 92.54 Decreased By ▼ -5.54 (-5.65%)
FCCL 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.83%)
FFBL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-4.78%)
FFL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-8.27%)
HUBC 120.61 Decreased By ▼ -10.96 (-8.33%)
HUMNL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.95%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-10.32%)
MLCF 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.63%)
NBP 59.81 Decreased By ▼ -6.57 (-9.9%)
OGDC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -9.59 (-4.34%)
PAEL 37.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-9.43%)
PPL 190.32 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-3.82%)
PRL 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.2%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-7.93%)
SEARL 97.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.96%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.87%)
TOMCL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.79%)
TPLP 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
TREET 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-9.51%)
TRG 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-8.91%)
UNITY 32.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-11.11%)
BR100 11,349 Decreased By -541.2 (-4.55%)
BR30 34,972 Decreased By -2384.1 (-6.38%)
KSE100 106,275 Decreased By -4795.3 (-4.32%)
KSE30 33,353 Decreased By -1555.7 (-4.46%)
Dec 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Divers, helicopters hunt survivors of Mumbai boat accident that killed 13

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2024 05:25pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MUMBAI: Helicopters and divers scoured the waters off India’s financial capital of Mumbai on Thursday in a search for survivors of a freak boat accident that killed at least 13 people a day earlier, three navy personnel among them, officials said.

A naval speedboat lost control and collided with a privately owned vessel taking tourists to the nearby Elephanta caves, famed for their rock art. The ferry capsized as a result, but 114 people were rescued.

Of the 114 rescued, 97 were stable, four in critical condition and 13 dead, the municipal corporation said on messaging app WhatsApp.

Navy and coast guard vessels joined in to search the harbor for at least two people still believed to be missing, an adult and a child, said a naval officer, who sought anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The officer said the accident happened during the trial of a new type of engine for the speedboat.

“It appears that the engine got stuck at maximum throttle but we will know better once the inquiry is completed,” the officer told Reuters.

Thirteen dead after naval vessel hits passenger boat off Mumbai

A naval spokesperson did not immediately respond, when asked for comment on the remarks.

Television channels showed a speedboat with at least five on board crashing into the passenger vessel.

Water started gushing into the privately-owned Neelkamal as soon as it was rammed, witnesses said, and passengers scrambled to don life jackets before jumping into the water.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the bereaved, offering relief payments of 200,000 Indian rupees ($2,400) to the next of kin, and 50,000 Indian rupees ($600) for each of the injured.

“The boat mishap in Mumbai is saddening,” he added in a post on X on Wednesday.

The caves, which are UNESCO world heritage sites dating from the fifth and sixth centuries A.D., are thronged by tourists who make the roughly hour-long journey in boats from the Gateway of India monument at the city’s southern tip.

India Mumbai Indian Navy vessels passenger boat

Comments

200 characters

Divers, helicopters hunt survivors of Mumbai boat accident that killed 13

India to play Champions Trophy on neutral ground, not Pakistan: ICC

D-8 summit: PM Shehbaz says youth key driver to economic development

No UAE visa issue, waiting for Islamabad to sign FTA: UAE consul general

Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as unfortunate, biased

Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to expand bilateral ties

Rupee records slight decline against US dollar

OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Hyderabad

Pakistan, Indonesia agree to remain in close contact to maintain momentum in bilateral relations

No loss of life as fire doused at Karachi’s Rimpa Plaza: rescue officials

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,600 in Pakistan

Read more stories