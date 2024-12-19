AGL 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.25%)
AIRLINK 192.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.02 (-5.43%)
BOP 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-6.19%)
CNERGY 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-10.4%)
DCL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-8.14%)
DFML 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-8.3%)
DGKC 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.58 (-6.71%)
FCCL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.17%)
FFBL 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-3.39%)
FFL 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-9.5%)
HUBC 122.40 Decreased By ▼ -9.17 (-6.97%)
HUMNL 13.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.21%)
KEL 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-8.73%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.03%)
MLCF 42.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.8%)
NBP 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -5.93 (-8.93%)
OGDC 211.45 Decreased By ▼ -9.31 (-4.22%)
PAEL 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.81%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-8.64%)
PPL 189.80 Decreased By ▼ -8.08 (-4.08%)
PRL 38.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.33%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-5.97%)
SEARL 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-2.96%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.2%)
TOMCL 35.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.82%)
TPLP 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
TREET 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-9.99%)
TRG 53.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.74 (-8.17%)
UNITY 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.18%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-9.94%)
BR100 11,420 Decreased By -469.8 (-3.95%)
BR30 35,297 Decreased By -2059.1 (-5.51%)
KSE100 106,644 Decreased By -4425.8 (-3.98%)
KSE30 33,498 Decreased By -1410.6 (-4.04%)
Dec 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Keshav Maharaj out of Pakistan ODIs, doubt for crucial Test series

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2024 02:31pm

CAPE TOWN: First choice spinner Keshav Maharaj has been ruled out of the remaining two One-Day Internationals against Pakistan and is a doubt for the crucial two-Test home series against the sub-continent side that starts on Dec. 26.

Maharaj has a left adductor strain and will miss the 50-over fixtures in Cape Town on Thursday and Johannesburg on Sunday, but of much greater concern will be the 34-year-old’s availability for the Test series.

Keshav Maharaj, Rabada help South Africa to keep hopes of West Indies win alive

South Africa are top of the World Test Championship table and need victory in one of their two remaining matches against Pakistan to guarantee a place at the Lord’s final in June next year.

Should Maharaj be unavailable, the only specialist spinner in the Test squad is the less experienced Senuran Muthusamy.

Bjorn Fortuin has been named as his replacement for the final two ODIs.

Keshav Maharaj south africa vs pakistan ODI

Comments

200 characters

Keshav Maharaj out of Pakistan ODIs, doubt for crucial Test series

FBR will now share income tax returns data with banks

Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as unfortunate, biased

Intra-day update: rupee records slight improvement against US dollar

Fire engulfs building at Karachi’s M.A Jinnah road

OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Hyderabad

Pakistan, Indonesia agree to remain in close contact to maintain momentum in bilateral relations

Tax laws bill tabled in NA: Govt steps up pressure on non-filers

Taxmen likely to seal unregistered people’s co’s premises

PRAL restructuring plan endorsed: ECC approves Rs10bn for urea subsidy dues

Energy sector: France concerned at ‘challenges’ faced by its firms

Read more stories