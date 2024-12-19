Gazprom to send 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday

MOSCOW: Russian gas producer Gazprom said it would send 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday, the same volume as on Wednesday.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Dec 19
|
278.36
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Dec 19
|
278.16
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Dec 19
|
155.92
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Dec 19
|
0.90
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Dec 19
|
1.26
|
Euro to USD / Dec 19
|
1.04
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Dec 18
|
5,872.16
|
Nasdaq / Dec 18
|
19,392.69
|
FTSE 100 / Dec 18
|
8,199.11
|
Dow Jones / Dec 18
|
43,326.87
|
Germany DAX 30 / Dec 18
|
20,242.57
|
France CAC40 / Dec 18
|
7,365.70
|
India Sensex / Dec 19
|
79,339.96
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Dec 19
|
38,813.58
|Item
|Value
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Dec 18
|
241,945.20
|
Petrol/Litre / Dec 19
|
252.10
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Dec 19
|
70.19
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Dec 19
|
17,585
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Dec 19
|
2,613.73
|
Diesel/Litre / Dec 19
|
255.38
|Stock
|Price
|
Dewan Textile / Dec 19
Dewan Textile Mills Limited(DWTM)
|
6.79
▲ 0.67 (10.95%)
|
S.G.Power / Dec 19
S.G. Power Limited(SGPL)
|
10.17
▲ 1.00 (10.91%)
|
Faran Sugar (R) / Dec 19
Faran Sugar Mills Limited (R)(FRSMR)
|
10.43
▲ 1.00 (10.60%)
|
Liven Pharma / Dec 19
Liven Pharma Limited(LIVEN)
|
77.33
▲ 7.03 (10.00%)
|
Pak Datacom / Dec 19
Pak Datacom Limited(PAKD)
|
114.33
▲ 10.39 (10.00%)
|
Wah-Noble / Dec 19
Wah Noble Chemicals Limited(WAHN)
|
249.98
▲ 22.73 (10.00%)
|
Al-Khair Gadoon / Dec 19
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited(AKGL)
|
46.35
▲ 4.21 (9.99%)
|
Leather Up Ltd. / Dec 19
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
29.41
▲ 2.67 (9.99%)
|
Suhail Jute / Dec 19
Suhail Jute Mills Limited(SUHJ)
|
67.69
▲ 6.15 (9.99%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Dadabhoy Cement / Dec 19
Dadabhoy Cement Industries Limited(DBCI)
|
6.71
▼ -0.91 (-11.94%)
|
WorldCall Telecom / Dec 19
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
1.51
▼ -0.20 (-11.70%)
|
Media Times Ltd / Dec 19
Media Times Limited(MDTL)
|
2
▼ -0.25 (-11.11%)
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Dec 19
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
6
▼ -0.74 (-10.98%)
|
Cnergyico PK / Dec 19
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
5.85
▼ -0.69 (-10.55%)
|
Khalid Siraj / Dec 19
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Limited(KSTM)
|
8.63
▼ -1.00 (-10.38%)
|
United Brands / Dec 19
United Brands Limited(UBDL)
|
23.27
▼ -2.59 (-10.02%)
|
LSE Financial Serv. / Dec 19
LSE Financial Services Limited(LSEFSL)
|
18.06
▼ -2.01 (-10.01%)
|
Ahmad Hassan / Dec 19
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Limited(AHTM)
|
49.50
▼ -5.50 (-10.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Dec 19
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
139,290,885
▼ -0.20
|
Cnergyico PK / Dec 19
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
67,462,895
▼ -0.69
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Dec 19
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
65,514,934
▼ -0.56
|
B.O.Punjab / Dec 19
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
60,162,802
▼ -0.87
|
Pak Refinery / Dec 19
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
54,507,413
▼ -1.33
|
Pak Elektron / Dec 19
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
50,144,684
▼ -2.43
|
Sui South Gas / Dec 19
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
41,964,816
▲ 0.21
|
Aisha Steel Mill / Dec 19
Aisha Steel Mills Limited(ASL)
|
36,868,206
▼ -0.71
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Dec 19
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
21,856,915
▼ -1.35
