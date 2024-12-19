AGL 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.25%)
PSG win thriller in Monaco but lose Donnarumma to facial injury

AFP Published 19 Dec, 2024 01:18pm

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to extend their unbeaten start to the Ligue 1 season with a 4-2 win away to Monaco on Wednesday but lost goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to a gruesome facial injury.

The bloodied Italy international was left requiring 10 staples after suffering lacerations to the right side of his face when he was caught by the studs of Monaco defender Wilfried Singo.

“I don’t know if the referee was badly positioned but VAR needed to intervene, you have to protect the players,” said PSG captain Marquinhos.

“To not give a red in a situation like that, it’s a big call.”

Singo avoided any punishment for his clumsy but unintentional collision as Donnarumma was replaced by Matvey Safonov before Desire Doue gave PSG the lead with his first league goal for the reigning champions.

PSG up against it in Champions League as Qatari project risks drifting

That came after Achraf Hakimi rattled the post with an intended cross, but Monaco hit back with two goals in seven second-half minutes.

Eliesse Ben Seghir converted a penalty awarded for a handball by Marquinhos to level.

Maghnes Akliouche then crossed for Breel Embolo to poke Monaco in front on the hour and put PSG’s record 31-game unbeaten Ligue 1 away run in jeopardy.

Ousmane Dembele soon equalised and Goncalo Ramos headed in a corner shortly after coming on to swing the match back in PSG’s favour.

Lee Kang-in’s long-range effort was tipped onto the post by Monaco goalkeeper Philipp Koehn before home coach Adi Huetter was sent off for his reaction to a penalty appeal being turned down following a challenge on Embolo.

Dembele struck again deep into stoppage time to seal victory and signal his return to form after reports of tension with PSG coach Luis Enrique in recent weeks.

The result opens up a 10-point gap between PSG and their closest challengers Marseille and Monaco, the last team to beat the capital club away from the Parc des Princes in March 2023.

Luis Enrique’s side go to Lens on Sunday in the last 64 of the French Cup in their final game of the year before a rematch with Monaco in the Champions Trophy in Doha on January 5.

