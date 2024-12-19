AGL 38.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
Dec 19, 2024
World

South Korea’s Yoon willing to present views himself in legal proceedings, lawyer says

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2024 11:36am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SEOUL: South Korea’s impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol is willing to present his views himself during legal proceedings related to his short-lived declaration of martial law, a lawyer advising Yoon said on Thursday.

The lawyer, Seok Dong-hyeon, also told reporters that multiple - seemingly overlapping - investigations involving Yoon should be streamlined.

“He (Yoon) has already apologised for surprising and shocking the public, and he remains apologetic for that… but he has a clear and confident position on the issues that are in dispute and must be addressed,” Seok told a briefing, adding Yoon had never even considered insurrection.

Yoon Suk Yeol lawyer says to fight insurrection charge in court: Yonhap

Yoon was impeached by parliament in a vote last Saturday over his botched imposition of martial law, and faces a Constitutional Court trial on whether to remove him from office or restore his presidential powers.

Yoon also faces investigations into whether the martial law declaration constituted insurrection.

