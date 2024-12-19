AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
AIRLINK 203.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.83%)
DCL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
DFML 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.3%)
DGKC 96.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.66%)
FCCL 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
FFBL 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.43 (-5.13%)
FFL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.8%)
HUBC 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.67%)
KOSM 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -6.13 (-9.23%)
OGDC 220.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.17%)
PAEL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.47%)
PPL 196.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.55%)
PRL 38.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
PTC 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
SEARL 107.50 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (4.32%)
TELE 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.33%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
TPLP 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.67%)
TREET 24.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.15%)
TRG 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.84%)
UNITY 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.75%)
BR100 11,724 Decreased By -166 (-1.4%)
BR30 36,834 Decreased By -522.3 (-1.4%)
KSE100 109,424 Decreased By -1646.3 (-1.48%)
KSE30 34,283 Decreased By -626.3 (-1.79%)
Dec 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-12-19

Sarkozy must wear electronic tag after losing graft case appeal

AFP Published December 19, 2024 Updated December 19, 2024 07:16am

PARIS: France’s highest appeals court ordered former president Nicolas Sarkozy to wear an electronic tag for a year Wednesday — a first for a former head of state — after confirming his convictions for corruption and influence peddling.

It also barred him from public office for three years.

The verdict means he could face 12 months under house arrest, depending on what a judge later decides.

Sarkozy, 69, who had been found guilty of illegal attempts to secure favours from a judge, will “evidently” respect the sentence, his lawyer Patrice Spinosi told AFP.

But he will take the case to the European Court of Human Rights within weeks, Spinosi added.

That will not, however, hold up Wednesday’s sanction, Sarkozy having exhausted all the legal avenues in France.

Spinosi said it was a “sad day” when “a former president is required to take action before European judges to have condemned a state over whose destiny he once presided.”

In 2021, a lower court found that Sarkozy and his former lawyer, Thierry Herzog, had formed a "corruption pact" with judge Gilbert Azibert to obtain and share information about a legal investigation.

The court sentenced him to a three-year jail term, two of which were suspended and one that was to take the form of home detention with an electronic tag allowing his movements to be monitored.

That verdict had already been upheld once, by an appeals court, last year.

Other cases pending

Sarkozy, 69, has always claimed his innocence, with his lawyer saying he would "not give up this fight".

The right-winger, who was president for one term between 2007 and 2012, failing to win re-election. He has been embroiled in legal troubles ever since leaving office.

The latest case, dubbed "Bismuth", comes on top of separate cases about campaign financing overspending, and the alleged financing by Libya of Sarkozy's 2007 election campaign.

Despite his legal problems, Sarkozy continues to enjoy considerable influence and popularity on the right of French politics and has the ear of President Emmanuel Macron, with whom he is known to meet on occasion.

Sources have told AFP that Sarkozy held talks at the Elysee earlier this month in a bid to persuade Macron not to appoint veteran centrist Francois Bayrou as prime minister. The former president is widely known to despise him.

After a long hesitation, Macron however went ahead and named Bayrou.

france Nicolas Sarkozy French court former France president

Comments

200 characters

Sarkozy must wear electronic tag after losing graft case appeal

FBR will now share income tax returns data with banks

Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as unfortunate, biased

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation soars 112pc to $1.129bn YoY

Taxmen likely to seal unregistered people’s co’s premises

PRAL restructuring plan endorsed: ECC approves Rs10bn for urea subsidy dues

Energy sector: France concerned at ‘challenges’ faced by its firms

Purchase of used vessels by PNSC: PPRA declines to give final opinion

Sindh opposes increase in gas prices

Internet shutdown: Govt considering exempting STZs, incubation centres

PM constitutes taskforce on housing sector

Read more stories