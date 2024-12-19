Survey of SEZs completed

ISLAMABAD: A survey of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) across the country has been completed while further steps have also been recommended, accordingly.

According to the details, in addition to Aerial Survey, the report includes Drone Coverage while resources and problems in these SEZs have also been identified, in detail.

This was disclosed in a high-level meeting of the BOI chaired by Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan.

Regarding these SEZs, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that around 150 different reforms are being introduced in these centres while work will be done in the SEZs on the model of environment-friendly and it would be Green Pakistan Investment.

He added that special facilities will be provided there including connecting the industrial zone of Karachi to Port Qasim.

The federal minister observed that shifting of industries from China to these SEZs will be ensured on priority basis.

He said that countries other than China will also be encouraged to come forward and invest in these SEZs.

Aleem Khan directed that all facilities including one window and security measures should be ensured in these industrial centres and the Board of Investment should also prepare a presentation for the prime minister in this regard.

Aleem Khan said that the steps taken in the last six months have resulted in the speedy resolution of long-pending issues in these SEZs which is a great achievement.

Aleem Khan also directed the authorities to ensure coordinated and effective communication with investors from abroad through Pakistani embassies and to form a group of these foreign investors under the name “Pride of Pakistan” so that they can be awarded with due respect.

Similarly, a meeting of these foreign investors with the prime minister of Pakistan should also be arranged. He assigned this task to the Board of Investment to complete this work within a week and said that there should be no delay in this regard.

The meeting deliberated on the construction of the Business Facilitation Centre while the “Asaan Karobar Act 2024” and on various important departmental issues.

The federal secretary Board of Investment also briefed the high-level meeting on the steps taken so far and future plans.

