Pakistan Print 2024-12-19

Punjab govt mechanizing agriculture sector: Maryam

Recorder Report Published 19 Dec, 2024 07:47am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said the Punjab government is mechanizing the agriculture sector for the uplift and ease of the farmers.

“I pay tribute to the hardworking farmers,” she said in her message on National Farmers' Day adding: ”Farmers work day and night to grow grains to fulfill our food needs.”

She added,”Kisan Card has been launched for the prosperity of farmers. Productive loans are being given to the farmers who have purchased billions of rupees worth of fertilizers, seeds and other agricultural inputs using Kisan Card.”

The CM added, ”Farmers are being led on the path of development and prosperity through agricultural mechanization. Farmers are being provided with green tractors on interest-free easy instalments.”

She said, ”Solar energy for agricultural tube wells, and a project to transfer livestock by the state is progressing rapidly. Vaccines, treatment and fodder are being provided to livestock farmers through Livestock Card.”

She added, "Agriculture, livestock farming, and the rural economy will be taken to new heights, and no effort will be spared in serving the farmers.”

