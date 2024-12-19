AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-19

KP completes 83pc computerization of land record

Recorder Report Published 19 Dec, 2024 08:04am

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has completed 83% computerization of land record in the province with the districts of Abbottabad, Mardan, Buner, Kohat, Tank, Shangla, and Hangu are leading with 100% computerization.

In Peshawar, the computerization process is 98% complete while land settlement is in process in the merged districts, Upper Dir, and Lower Dir.

This was told during a meeting regarding land record computerization held here at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat with KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday.

Besides, the Provincial Minister for Revenue Nazir Abbasi and Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, other relevant officials also attended the meeting.

The meeting took stock of the progress made on the ongoing land record computerization project in the province.

During the briefing on the progress of land record computerization, it was further told that out of the 3,562 Mauzas included in the first two phases of the project, computerization of 3,296 Mauzas has been completed, and 2,945 Mauzas have been made live.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur directed the concerned authorities to expedite computerization of land record in the province and assured that the financial resources required for completing the computerization process will be provided on a priority basis.

The Chief Minister also directed to ensure the provision of necessary resources for the completion of Service Delivery Centers (SDCs). The CM emphasized that completed SDCs should be made operational without any delay for public convenience, and in areas where land or government buildings are unavailable SDCs should be set up in rented buildings to avoid delays.

The CM directed that Patwaris serving outside their designated Mauzas must be relocated to their respective jurisdictions within a final deadline of 15 days. Strict action will be taken against those who fail to comply.

Additionally, the Chief Minister directed for starting land settlement in Nathiagali to prevent possible land disputes in the near future. He also directed for the provision of vehicles needed for land settlement and digitization in the merged districts.

The CM stressed that land record computerization is a dire need of the time and an effective way to curb corruption. He emphasized prioritizing GIS mapping of land records and said that delays or inefficiencies in these projects would not be tolerated. Where staff is needed, temporary arrangements should be made immediately while simultaneously initiating the process for permanent recruitment.

In various districts of the province, 23 Service Delivery Centers have been completed, while work on 23 additional centers is in progress.

