Chinese Investment Desk established at RUDA

LAHORE: The China Investment Desk has been established at Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) to facilitate Chinese investors.

Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren inaugurated the desk during his visit to the RUDA on Wednesday. RUDA Chairman Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Chief Operating Officer Mansoor Janjua, members of the Chinese community in Pakistan, and senior officials of RUDA were also present. The Chinese Consul General was briefed about the RUDA initiatives on this occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, Shiren commended this timely initiative, emphasizing its significance in the backdrop of Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s recent successful visit to China. He appreciated RUDA’s delegation for their productive road-show in China and acknowledged their consistent efforts which have now culminated in establishing the China Investment Desk at RUDA.

He further highlighted the importance of such platforms, drawing parallels to Business Facilitation Centers and expressed his confidence that this initiative will play a pivotal role in assisting and supporting the Chinese community. He also underscored the value of people-to-people exchanges and enhanced communication, encouraging both sides to pursue opportunities that deliver tangible benefits.

Reiterating his commitment, He assured that his office would extend full support and facilitation to this initiative.

On this occasion, the leadership of RUDA, including Chairman, CEO and COO, assured their unwavering commitment to the success of the China Investment Desk.

The Chairman pledged his oversight of the desk’s operations to ensure effective follow-up and seamless functioning in the days ahead and highlighted the importance of the Pakistan-China friendship.

RUDA COO Mansoor Janjua underscored the Consulate’s efforts to promote engagement between Chinese delegations visiting RUDA to boost investments. He highlighted the scope of cooperation in the field of sustainability and the introduction of innovative initiatives through the same.

