JI for immediate restoration of student unions

Recorder Report Published December 19, 2024 Updated December 19, 2024 08:45am

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has called for immediate restoration of student unions, emphasizing that the long-standing ban on these bodies has severely undermined the democratic process in the country.

Addressing a student convention at Science College, Wahdat Road, on Wednesday, Rehman criticized the ruling elite, comprising feudal lords, the establishment, and bureaucrats, for denying the masses their right to governance.

“The system has been hijacked, and the ruling elite refuse to empower the people,” he said.

He highlighted that over 80% of parliamentarians are billionaires who reached the legislature through manipulated election results and the backing of powerful institutions. “These individuals do not represent the people of Pakistan,” he remarked.

Rehman argued that lifting the ban on student unions would foster political awareness among the youth, enabling them to enter politics and paving the way for genuine representation of ordinary citizens in parliament. However, he lamented that the current ruling class is unwilling to share power with the people.

He further noted that JI is committed to dismantling the remnants of the colonial-era system.

“The British may have left, but they handed power to their loyalists,” he said. Rehman said the ruling elite deprived the nation of education and basic necessities while sending their own children abroad for higher education.

Drawing attention to the alarming state of education, he said that approximately three million children in Pakistan are out of school, with over one million from Punjab alone. He condemned the Punjab government’s plans to privatize schools, vowing to challenge the move in court.

“We strongly oppose the privatization of public schools and will seek legal recourse to stop it,” he declared.

Rehman also criticized Punjab Assembly members for approving a substantial salary increase for themselves. “At a time when the common man struggles to make ends meet, these so-called representatives have prioritized their own financial gains,” he said.

The JI chief lauded Islami Jamiat Talaba for organizing a successful event and urged them to intensify their efforts to raise awareness among students nationwide about their rights.

Students JI student unions Hafiz Naeemur Rahman

