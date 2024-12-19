Deteriorating Lyari Expressway

I wish to draw the attention of relevant quarters of the Sindh government towards deteriorating condition of Lyari Expressway. Last week, one of my friends was returning from Hawks Bay with his family.

He took Lyari Expressway from Mauripur and after paying toll charges he moved at a speed between 60 and 70. A child of about 7 years of age suddenly ran across the expressway as some boys were unbelievably playing cricket on Lyari Expressway.

In an attempt to save the child, my friend’s car hit another car on his right and later hit the pavement. Luckily, my friend, his wife and two kids remained safe but his car suffered extensive damage.

When the Sindh government is taking toll charges, why is it not maintaining the expressway? There are no street lights on the road on Lyari Expressway. I have often noticed motorbikes plying on expressway whereas two and three wheelers are totally banned. Children are seen flying kites and playing cricket on main Lyari Expressway.

When Lyari Expressway was inaugurated, the entire expressway was covered with metal net on both sides but with the passage of time, all those metal nets have disappeared allowing people and stray animals to occupy Lyari Expressway where traffic moves at very high speed. Is the government of Sindh waiting for some major traffic accident to happen? Those who matter must act now before it is too late.

M. Rafique Zakaria (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024