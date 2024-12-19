Dar meets Iranian FM in Cairo

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar met Wednesday with the Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, on the sidelines of the 21st D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs) being held in Cairo, Egypt.

The ministers expressed satisfaction at the trajectory of bilateral relations marked by increased high-level exchanges in political and economic fields.

They agreed to enhance trade and economic cooperation and increase people-to-people contacts.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar and Minister Araghci also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East.

The DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s principled position on Palestine and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people.

