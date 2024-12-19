AGL 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
World

US Fed cuts rate by quarter-point in third straight reduction

AFP Published 19 Dec, 2024 12:13am

WASHINGTON: The US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter point Wednesday and signaled a slower pace of cuts ahead, amid uncertainty about inflation and President-elect Donald Trump’s economic plans.

Policymakers voted 11-to-1 to lower the US central bank’s key lending rate to between 4.25 percent and 4.50 percent, the Fed announced in a statement.

In updated economic forecasts, members of the Fed’s rate-setting committee penciled in just two quarter-point rate cuts in 2025, down from an earlier prediction of four, and hiked their inflation outlook for next year, from 2.1 percent to 2.5 percent.

The Fed has made progress tackling inflation through interest rate hikes in the last two years, and recently began paring back rates to boost demand in the economy and support the labor market.

Fed seen cutting rates another 50 bps in November

But in the last couple of months, the Fed’s favored inflation measure has ticked higher, moving away from the bank’s long-term target of two percent, and raising concerns that the US central bank’s battle is not over.

This is the final planned interest rate decision before outgoing Democratic President Joe Biden makes way for Republican Donald Trump, whose economic proposals include tariff hikes and the mass deportation of millions of undocumented workers.

These plans, combined with the recent uptick in inflation data, led some analysts to pare back the number of rate cuts they expect in 2025 ahead of Wednesday’s meeting, predicting that interest rates will need to remain higher for longer.

